The boss of Yorkshire Water has been paid a £1m pay package in what has been called the “biggest scam going”.

Mark Barrows, an underwater filmmaker for Beneath British Waters, who films the extent of sewage in UK rivers, is disgusted at the news today (Friday 19 July) that the boss of Yorkshire Water has been paid a pay package of £1m. Nicola Shaw, the chief executive of the water utility, received a base salary of £585,000 and a total pay package of £1.02mn, which includes a bonus of £371,000.

Mr Barrow told NationalWorld that it is “despicable” as “only this week we had sewage spilling in at Otley and Tadcaster and the river Calder is the most polluted river in England”. He added that the bonus comes as the water firm is “looking at increasing bills” with the “rich” gaining “from the proceeds of only what can be named as one of the biggest scams going.” He said it is “purely disgusting”.

Yorkshire Water has warned its customers that water bills could go up by £107 over the next five years. The draft proposals would see customers pay an average £537 by 2030 - a 25 per cent increase from the current average of £430. Mike Keil, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water, said many people would feel upset and anxious at the prospect of rises and question their fairness given some water companies’ track record of failure and poor service.

The boss of Yorkshire Water has been paid a £1m pay package in what has been called the “biggest scam going”. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Yorkshire Water) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Yorkshire Water

Yorkshire Water is proposing to hike customers’ water bills while paying off its boss a £1m pay package, and Mr Barrow said it is “high time the government stopped this” for the “greater good of rivers.” He added: “I have previously invited the Yorkshire Water boss to join me in a Yorkshire river but never had a reply so I ask again, maybe the boss of Yorkshire Water would care to join me in a Yorkshire river of my choice to see what there company is doing to our rivers. Invertebrate decline, fish numbers down, spawning gravels getting destroyed need I go on.”

Mr Barrow has previously told NationalWorld that he has been “covered in sewage” whilst filming underwater in rivers, causing him to become ill. He said he once “got ill from sewage in the River Wharfe”, saying he “was violently ill with horrendous stomach cramps and sickness and other not so pleasant episodes.”

In April Yorkshire Water has paid a £150,000 penalty for an unauthorised sewage discharge into the river Don. In November last year the water firm made a "record" £1m payment to environmental and wildlife charities after illegally pumping sewage into a stream. Yorkshire Water breached its permit in 2016 when it polluted Hookstone Beck in Harrogate, killing nearly 1,500 fish, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

Yorkshire Water said in a statement: “Bonuses are determined by our independent remuneration committee who take into account the robust and varied performance measures of our bonus scheme, including customer service and environmental measures, as well as considering the wider performance of the business in the round. The outcome of performance against the performance measures was a 61.2% bonus of the maximum allowance.

“The committee has taken the extra step of reducing the bonuses for executive directors to 42.2% (a reduction of around a third) to take into account the company’s environmental performance not being where we want it to be. Over the past year we’ve been making great strides to improve our performance as a company and the hard work is starting to pay off.

“We’ve improved our customer service, we’ve delivered our stretching target to reduce water leaking from our pipes, achieved a world class health and safety performance and are leading in the industry for our wastewater treatment works compliance. Our leadership team remains committed to improving our environmental performance and continuing the progress we’ve already seen in many other parts of the business.”