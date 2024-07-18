Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seventy-one beaches across the UK, including ones popular with locals and holidaymakers, have been slapped with a sewage alert before the 30C heatwave due to hit this weekend.

Anti-sewage charity Surfers Against Sewage has issued the alerts for the beaches today (Thursday 18 July). It says “bathing is not advised due to Poor annual classification” at the locations, or it either says “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.”

The beaches include those popular with UK holidaymakers including Scarborough South Bay beach, beaches in Bognor Regis, Weston-super-Mare’s main beach, as well as Harlyn Bay and Porthluney in Cornwall. The sewage alerts for the beaches comes as the UK is set to sizzle in a 30C mini-heatwave by the end of this week.

The nice weather will mean more people will flock to beaches over the weekend - however it is advised to check the Surfers Against Sewage interactive map to see if it is safe to swim at the location where you are heading to. Parts of England and Wales are set for a bout of warm weather between Wednesday and Friday.

London and the South East will see the highest temperatures on Friday, when the mercury could rise as high as 30C. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued several heat health alerts for the south east from early this morning. The government body has placed a yellow heat health alert to coincide with the rising temperatures for London, East Midlands, East of England and the south east.

The Met Office said the welcome summery spell is a result of a warmer air mass from the south due to an “amplification in the jet stream”. Surfers Against Sewage updates its map every day issuing pollution alerts at beaches that have seen their sewer networks overflow, to keep the public informed.

Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances. Firms have been heavily criticised for the amount of times they utilise the storm overflow system and investigations have even found that some companies discharge sewage on days when it is not raining.

Listed below are the beaches that have been hit with a sewage alert today (Thursday 18 July).

Blackpool North

St Annes North

Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay

Weston Main

Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway

Burnham Jetty North

Dunster North West

Harlyn Bay

Porthluney

Pentewan

Shorthorn Beach

East Looe

Seaton (Cornwall)

Plymouth Hoe East

Charmouth West

Charmouth West Stream

Shore Road Beach, Poole

Christchurch Avon Beach

Friars Cliff, Christchurch

Ventnor

Shanklin

Sandown

Yaverland

Whitecliff Bay

Bembridge

St Helens

Seagrove

Ryde

Cowes

Gurnard

Hillhead

Lee-on-Solent

Stokes Bay

Southsea East

Eastney

Pagham

Bognor Regis (Aldwick)

Bognor Regis East

Felpham

Middleton-on-Sea

Littlehampton

Worthing

Lancing, Beach Green

Shoreham beach

Southwick

Hove Lawn

Saltdean

Seaford

St Marys Bay (Kent)

Hythe

Sandage

Herne Bay Central

Tankerton

West Beach, Whitstable

Leysdown

Sheerness

Southend Thorpe Bay

Southend Three Shells

Southend Jubilee Beach

Gorleston Beach

East Runton

West Runton

Heacham

Mablethorpe Town

Bridlington South Beach

Scarborough South Bay

Whitby

Runswick Bay

Tynemouth Cullercoats

Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)

Ballyholme