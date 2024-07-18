Surfers Against Sewage: Do not swim warning for 71 popular beaches across UK ahead of 30C heatwave due to bad water quality
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anti-sewage charity Surfers Against Sewage has issued the alerts for the beaches today (Thursday 18 July). It says “bathing is not advised due to Poor annual classification” at the locations, or it either says “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.”
The beaches include those popular with UK holidaymakers including Scarborough South Bay beach, beaches in Bognor Regis, Weston-super-Mare’s main beach, as well as Harlyn Bay and Porthluney in Cornwall. The sewage alerts for the beaches comes as the UK is set to sizzle in a 30C mini-heatwave by the end of this week.
The nice weather will mean more people will flock to beaches over the weekend - however it is advised to check the Surfers Against Sewage interactive map to see if it is safe to swim at the location where you are heading to. Parts of England and Wales are set for a bout of warm weather between Wednesday and Friday.
London and the South East will see the highest temperatures on Friday, when the mercury could rise as high as 30C. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued several heat health alerts for the south east from early this morning. The government body has placed a yellow heat health alert to coincide with the rising temperatures for London, East Midlands, East of England and the south east.
The Met Office said the welcome summery spell is a result of a warmer air mass from the south due to an “amplification in the jet stream”. Surfers Against Sewage updates its map every day issuing pollution alerts at beaches that have seen their sewer networks overflow, to keep the public informed.
Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances. Firms have been heavily criticised for the amount of times they utilise the storm overflow system and investigations have even found that some companies discharge sewage on days when it is not raining.
Listed below are the beaches that have been hit with a sewage alert today (Thursday 18 July).
- Blackpool North
- St Annes North
- Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay
- Weston Main
- Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway
- Burnham Jetty North
- Dunster North West
- Harlyn Bay
- Porthluney
- Pentewan
- Shorthorn Beach
- East Looe
- Seaton (Cornwall)
- Plymouth Hoe East
- Charmouth West
- Charmouth West Stream
- Shore Road Beach, Poole
- Christchurch Avon Beach
- Friars Cliff, Christchurch
- Ventnor
- Shanklin
- Sandown
- Yaverland
- Whitecliff Bay
- Bembridge
- St Helens
- Seagrove
- Ryde
- Cowes
- Gurnard
- Hillhead
- Lee-on-Solent
- Stokes Bay
- Southsea East
- Eastney
- Pagham
- Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
- Bognor Regis East
- Felpham
- Middleton-on-Sea
- Littlehampton
- Worthing
- Lancing, Beach Green
- Shoreham beach
- Southwick
- Hove Lawn
- Saltdean
- Seaford
- St Marys Bay (Kent)
- Hythe
- Sandage
- Herne Bay Central
- Tankerton
- West Beach, Whitstable
- Leysdown
- Sheerness
- Southend Thorpe Bay
- Southend Three Shells
- Southend Jubilee Beach
- Gorleston Beach
- East Runton
- West Runton
- Heacham
- Mablethorpe Town
- Bridlington South Beach
- Scarborough South Bay
- Whitby
- Runswick Bay
- Tynemouth Cullercoats
- Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)
- Ballyholme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.