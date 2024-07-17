Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is paddleboarding 100 miles of the River Wye to raise money for the charity River Action to help “protect our polluted waterways”.

Danny Fitzpatrick set off on his epic 100-mile paddleboard challenge along the River Wye on Monday (15 July). He said it is “a great opportunity to raise money to help protect our polluted water ways” and the river “is one of the most polluted rivers in the UK but it is also one of the most beautiful.”

He added: “Our rivers seems to be getting worse so charities like River Action are so important in trying to help clean them up. I’ll be carry all my kit and camping along the way. I will also be completing this trip solo.”

The Wye is classified as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and is home to protected species such as otters, kingfishers, white-clawed crayfish and the Atlantic Salmon. However, the status of the river was last year downgraded to "unfavourable – declining" by Natural England.

Campaigners say that intensive farming and sewage pollution have caused algal blooms which deprive wildlife of oxygen. Groups such as Friends of the River Wye have been urging both the English and Welsh governments to take action.

The charity River Action also took the Environment Agency to court in February accusing it of not stopping chicken manure from polluting the River Wye. Ahead of the legal challenge, the founder of charity River Action said the River Wye is “almost dead” and “we can’t stand back and let this happen”.

Founder and Chairman of River Action UK Charles Watson, told NationalWorld that the “laws have never been enforced” to protect the river and a “critical” one hasn't, which is “that it is an offence to spread manure and fertiliser that the soil cannot naturally absorb.” He added that the “river is dying” and the charity has one “simple request” for the Environment Agency to “enforce the law you introduced to protect our natural amenities from the filth and destruction that is happening and being put into them”.

The Environment Agency told the court that it is “taking a great number of steps” to protect the River Wye from agricultural pollution and there are “numerous different factors” affecting the quality of the river that “are not in control of the agency”. The judge ruled that farming practices must change and acknowledged the environmental damage perpetrated by intensive farming practices thanks to River Action bringing its claim.”

However, River Action’s chairman and founder Charles Watson, said the charity “remains concerned that there is widespread evidence that agricultural regulations are still being broken across the Wye catchment and that the EA is still not being held accountable for its failure to enforce the law.” He added that “River Action is simply not prepared to sit back and continue to watch these injustices to our rivers continue” and is “taking immediate advice with regards to appealing the judgement.”

To support Daniel’s paddleboarding mission along the River Wye to raise money for River Action you can follow this link.