Landmarks including the Palace of Westminster and Buckingham Palace will fall dark tonight for an hour.

Other UK places which will see the lights cut include Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Lights, the London Eye, Windsor Castle, Tate Modern, Tate St Ives, The Liver Building, Stirling Castle, Arbroath Abbey and Linlithgow Palace. People are also encouraged to switch off their lights at home.

It’s part of the annual Earth Hour run by the nature group WWF, which is encouraging the government to do more for environmental issues.

Earth Hour is also marked around the globe, with famous sites such as the Colosseum in Rome, Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Rockefeller building in New York all going dark in the past.

Earth Hour itself will be from 8.30pm tonight (Saturday). To mark the event, the WWF has released findings from its latest poll of 2,346 people conducted by More in Common.

Findings suggest that more than half (52%) of Britons say the government is not doing enough to safeguard the environment. Elsewhere, 48% of respondents said they want more support from ministers to reduce their impact.

Support for stronger action is particularly high among young people, with 65% of 18 to 24-year-olds indicating they would like to see more help from ministers, the poll found.

The findings also suggest that only 24% of the British public feel the government is doing enough to protect nature.

The WWF is also taking the opportunity to urge the government to table legislation for a Living Planet Act in the UK. This would set legally binding targets to halt the destruction of nature and protect biodiversity by providing a legal framework to accelerate action, and hold the Government and businesses accountable for their environmental impact, the campaign group said.

Tanya Steele, WWF chief executive, said: “The public clearly care deeply about nature and the environment and are saying they want to see more action from the Government.

“People are doing their bit, and they want to see political leaders follow suit to look after our natural world.

“We’re calling on ministers to bring forward a new law – a Living Planet Act – to make sure the needs of people, nature and climate are balanced, now and for future generations.

“It comes at a time when people around the world are uniting for Earth Hour – a powerful collective moment to appreciate the natural world, reflect on the urgency of saving it and demand the leadership needed to secure our future.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “After years of failure, nature across Britain is suffering. We are losing our precious species, our rivers are awash with pollution, and many of our iconic landscapes are in a state of deep decline.

“This cannot continue. As a part of our Plan for Change, the government is already taking significant steps to protect and restore nature. This includes investing £400 million on tree planting and peatland restoration, delivering the Water Bill to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas and setting up a Nature Restoration Fund to deliver large scale environmental improvements across whole communities.”

To find out more see https://www.earthhour.org/