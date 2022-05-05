The annual meteor shower is set to peak tonight and in to tomorrow morning

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower takes place annually between 19 April and 28 May, but is set to peak between 5 and 6 May in 2022.

Up to 30 shooting stars will be seen every hour when an annual meteor shower reaches its peak in May.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower takes place annually between 19 April and 28 May, but is set to peak between 5 and 6 May.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what is the meteor shower, what causes it, and when can you see the shooting stars?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Eta Aquarids meteor shower?

The Eta Aquarids happens when the Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet, which orbits the sun around once every 76 years.

Each time that Halley’s Comet returns to the inner solar system its nucleus sheds a layer of ice and rock into space and those dust grains eventually become the Eta Aquarids between April and May.

The last time Halley’s Comet was seen by casual observers was in 1986, and therefore it will not enter the inner solar system again until 2061.

When is the Eta Aquarids meteor shower?

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower takes place every year between 19 April and 28 May.

During that time, shooting stars will be visible in the night sky during the pre-dawn hours.

What is a shooting star?

Dust grains from the comet, along with stones and other debris from the comet’s tail, burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere and that’s when shooting stars appear in the sky during the meteor shower.

According to NASA , Eta Aquarid meteors are particularly known for their speed.

They travel at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth’s atmosphere, and that can leave glowing trains, known as shooting stars, which are incandescent bits of debris left in the wake of the meteor.

These last for several seconds to minutes, and are seen all across the world.

When can I see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower?

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower always peaks in early May.

This year it will peak on Friday 6 May, according to Royal Observatory Greenwich, between midnight on Thursday 5 May and dawn on Friday 6 May.

If you miss the shower at its peak, don’t worry as it will be visible until 28 May.

What will the weather forecast be in the UK?

Weather conditions for viewing the Eta Aquarids will be largely favourable in the UK, according to the forecast from the Met Office, with clear skies across most parts.

Northern Ireland and Scotland will experience some cloud and rain, but it will be mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells and a few fog patches.

What’s the best way to see the meteor shower?

The best way for stargazers to view the Eta Aquarids meteor shower is to find an area well away from city or street lights, according to NASA.

You do not need any kind of specialist equipment to see the meteor shower, but people are advised to take items with them so they can be as comfortable as possible, such as a sleeping bag, blanket or chair.

You should lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

You need to be patient though, it will take about 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark and only then will you begin to see meteors.