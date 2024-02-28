Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of climate protesters have formed a 'blockade for life' around the entire Lloyd's of London building in the capital, saying they will not let anyone in.

Extinction Rebellion activists across the world are taking part in a global week of co-ordinated action, calling it the 'Insure Our Future' campaign. It has seen dozens of events staged in cities across 27 different countries, including London, New York, Tokyo and Zurich, to highlight the insurance industry's role in financing the climate crisis.

On Wednesday afternoon (28 February), Extinction Rebellion said their 800-strong team had linked hands to form a 300 metre-long human chain around the Lloyd's of London building on Lime Street, allowing staff to leave - but refusing to allow anyone to enter or re-enter. Spokesperson Marijn van de Geer said: "We are all standing here today risking our freedom because the climate and ecological crisis is getting so bad, so quickly that we can’t see any other way to get our voices heard.

Hundreds of protesters have blockaded the Lloyd's of London building (Photo: Wang Sum Luk)

"The people inside this building have the power to pull the plug on the very worst climate-wrecking fossil fuel projects by refusing to insure them. We’re calling on them to recognise their power - and use it now. They can be climate heroes, change the course of history."

She said protesters would remain on site until close of business today, and invited all staff to come and talk to them - or even join them. Lloyd's of London was also invited to a community assembly on 5 March, she added, "where we can all work together to find a way forward".

XR says it is letting staff members out, but not back in (Photo: Wang Sum Luk)

Pete Knapp, of XR Scientists, said that insurers could play a vital role in the scaling down of fossil fuels and the scaling up of renewable energy. "But they need to speak much more closely with experts in climate science, social science, ecology, and health. Everything is interconnected and we all need to talk to each other and act immediately to save billions of lives and huge swathes of the natural world."

NationalWorld has approached Lloyd's of London for comment. London's Extinction Rebellion chapter has been involved in a number of other protests targeting insurers this week, who they say are refusing to stop insuring "climate-wrecking" oil, gas and coal projects.

On Tuesday (27 February) teams "infiltrated" the offices of five other top insurers in the City of London; Tokio Marine - housed in the city's iconic Walkie Talkie building - Probitas, Talbot, Travellers, and Zurich. All were occupied by protesters for much of the day.