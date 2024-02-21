Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The head of the government's environment watchdog has demanded that farmers clean up their act as pollution from agriculture and rural land is "roughly equal [to] that coming from the water industry". Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency for England, told the National Farmers Union (NFU) on Tuesday that it is time for farmers to "take their medicine".

Speaking at the annual NFU conference in Birmingham, Mr Lovell presented "uncomfortable" photos of dirty waterways next to farms, along with figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) showing that farms account for 40% of river pollution, compared with 36% from water companies. He added that the numbers are “not good”.

He was criticised during the Q&A session with farmers who accused him of failing them over flooding ruining their land. Mr Lovell responded: "This is a two-way street. I'll take my medicine on flooding, and other aspects. But please will you take yours?"

Farmers are battling prices from supermarkets, higher gas and fertiliser prices, inflation and rain and flood damage. The NFU said this has led to 7,000 fewer agricultural businesses in the UK in 2022 than in 2019.

The NFU also claimed the sampling for pollution figures doesn't include all pollutants. But its president Minette Batters has admitted there is a problem, telling Sky News “agriculture has a part to play”.

It comes after the NFU is currently resisting a legal attempt by environmental charity River Action to force the Environment Agency to stop chicken farm manure from polluting one of the UK's most important rivers for wildlife, the River Wye. The area has seen rapid expansion of poultry production in recent years and River Action has accused the Environment Agency of failing to enforce laws designed to protect waterways from agricultural activity.

