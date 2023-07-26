Rescuers are in a race against time to find out whether they can rescue or help an unusual whale stranded on the Scottish coast.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) first received an emergency call at about 10pm on Tuesday, alerting them to what was thought to be two harbour porpoises stranded on the rocky shoreline at Culross, Fife.

Marine mammal medics arrived on the scene an hour later and confirmed that there were two northern bottlenose whales stranded - a species not often found in the North Sea.

"One was not moving but the other was quite active, both were lying on their sides in the sand and gravel substrate," BDMLR told NationalWorld in a statement.

Both turned out to be alive at the time, but one died overnight, they said. "The other whale is being monitored and is supporting itself in the water, we are waiting on further veterinary advice."

One of the two northern bottlenose whales stranded in Scotland sadly died overnight (Photo: Callum Adam)

"These animals are deep diving species far outside of their normal habitat and their health is likely to be compromised already, based on previous experience of them at strandings," a BDMLR spokesperson said.

Two sets of specialist rescue equipment were brought to the area overnight in case a rescue might have been possible, but after discussions with the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, it was deemed too dangerous to try and re-float the animals in the dark, on an incoming tide.

Coastguard teams supported medics throughout the night as they monitored the whales.

Although bottlenose whales are uncommon in the area, three animals were sighted off the Moray Firth last week. Adults can reach up to 10m, and feed mostly on squid.

This comes just weeks after one of Scotland's biggest ever mass strandings, where more than 50 pilot whales ended up dying onthe Isle of Lewis.

Meanwhile, rescuers are dealing with a devastating mass pilot whale stranding in Western Australia. Volunteers are working frantically for a second day, to try to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach, but more than 50 have already died.

There are thought to be as many as 42 of them still alive and in need of rescue. Western Australia’s environment minister, Reece Whitby, said it is particularly frustrating because it is not known why the phenomenon occurs.