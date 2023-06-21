Marine researchers say the sighting serves as a “beacon of hope for future discoveries”

A “majestic” minke whale has been spotted off the Welsh coast for the first time in 10 years serving as a “beacon of hope for future discoveries”.

The whale was discovered by the Sea Watch Foundation, which has monitored whales and dolphins in British waters for more than 40 years.

The animal was spotted in a “thrilling encounter” which left a team of marine researchers in “awe”, the Foundation said.

The minke whale was sighted on 15 June approximately 10 miles off the coast of Cardigan Bay, Wales.

Katrin Lohrengel, Sea Watch’s Monitoring Officer, said the whale’s behaviour showed potential foraging activities as it deep dives several times into the ocean.

The Foundation said the “exceptional sighting” of a minke whale in the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation (SAC) is the first since 2013 and its significance “cannot be overstated”.

‘Majestic’ whale spotted off UK coast for first time in 10 years. (Photo: Sea Watch Foundation)

It added that the sighting “underscores the importance of continuous scientific efforts in studying and conserving the abundant marine biodiversity of this region.”

Another minke whale was also sighted the following day on 16 June, 11 miles off the Llyn Peninsula during a separate survey conducted by Professor Peter GH Evans, Director of the Sea Watch Foundation.

The Foundation said the new sightings highlight the “urgent need for sustained conservation efforts to safeguard this vital marine environment.”

Minke whales are renowned for their agility and inquisitive nature and are smaller in size compared to other whales, such as the baleen whale.

They can range from around 8.5 to 22.8m in height and are widely distributed but in relatively small numbers. They can be found along the Atlantic seaboard of Europe mainly from Norway south to France, and in the northern North Sea, and are mostly seen in coastal waters between May to October.

Founded in 1991, the Sea Watch Foundation has a national database of more than 250,000 sightings dating back to 1960 - one of the largest and longest-running sightings programmes in the world.

The Foundation said the sightings of the minke whales “serves as a beacon of hope for future discoveries that can contribute to the ongoing conservation endeavours in the Cardigan Bay SAC.”

It added: “As we celebrate this momentous milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding our understanding of marine ecosystems and advocating for the protection of vulnerable species.

