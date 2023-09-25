The display is thought to be in the Severn Trent area - but the person who created it is currently unknown

An unknown person has made a clear statement on what they think of sewage spills in UK rivers through a creative display.

Mark Barrow, an underwater filmmaker from Beneath British Waters who films the extent of raw sewage in our rivers, posted a picture on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showing floating toilets on a river.

In the picture there are five toilets with a wooden board underneath - and one features a skeleton sitting on the toilet.

Mr Barrow posted the picture on X yesterday (Sunday 24 September) with the caption: “Someone has been busy in the Severn Trent area.”

He told NationalWorld he was sent the photo by a friend - but who created the display and exactly where it is in the Severn Trent area is currently unknown.

However users on X have speculated that it is in Bewdley, a town in Worcestershire.

A user on X replied to the post saying: “Excellent art installation. More needed.” Another wrote: “Well that’s a clear statement about our rivers.”

Richard Horrocks also wrote on X: “Very informative and clever!”

The image comes after a protest was held on Saturday (23 September) with sewage campaigners descending on a beach in Kent protesting against spills in the area.

Hundreds of protesters joined the likes of singer Feargal Sharkey and comedian Paul Whitehouse on Tankerton beach in Whitstable.

The protest was organised by campaign group SOS Whitstable who said the seaside town suffered more sewage releases than any other location in Kent last year.

As of 10 September 2023 the group discovered 591 hours of sewage has been washed up in the sea on 160 occasions.

The group said it has “had enough of sewage pollution” and wants to see tougher punishments for offending water companies.

In July around 50 protesters left a bucket of fake sewage outside Severn Trent Water’s headquarters in Coventry during a protest against pollution and leaks.

Leaflets left by campaigners cited reports that in 2020 the company dumped raw sewage into rivers for 500,000 hours.