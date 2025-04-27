The stunning bluebell wood at Renishaw - now is the perfect time to go for a bluebell walk | Ian Rotherham

A heatwave is on the way and Britain’s bluebells are at their stunning peak so here are out tips for making the most of an extraordinary feat of nature.

The UK is bracing for several days of hot weather next week, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 27C. UK retail sales unexpectedly rose last month as warmer weather boosted sales for fashion chains and garden centres, according to new official figures.

And outdoors, a natural spectacular across Britain is the display of springtime flowers in the ancient woods.

Indeed, one of the most familiar wild flowers for many people is the common bluebell which appears as a blue mist and heavy fragrance throughout many woodlands to lift the spirit in trying times. Oak-hazel woodlands with clouds of blue in a sunlit evening are glorious reminders for many of the wonderful natural world on our doorstep. However, single-species swarms of woodland bluebells also tell us other things about landscape and the countryside.

These are ‘indicators’ of ancient woods which go back to before the year 1600 AD, and we believe, to the time around Domesday which was 1086 AD. This is the point in history when many of our coppice woods were being established by enclosure from the common wood-pastures of the manorial estates. With population increases and pressure on resources throughout the 1200s and 1300s, timber and wood (underwood or coppice used for fuel) became increasingly in short supply.

The answer was to grow tall trees for timber and fell them every eighty to maybe a hundred-and-twenty years, with coppice trees for fuelwood. The latter sprang younger shoots or poles from their cut bases, the stool, and these were harvested every fifteen to twenty-five years. The ‘woods’ as they were now called were vulnerable to grazing by livestock from the common, and therefore had to be ring-fenced by a hedge, a wall, a bank and ditch, or a fence to keep the animals out. This management continued in some cases to the 1800s, and occasionally well into the 1900s, and these are our ancient woods today.

However, plants like bluebells don’t do well with trampling by people and their beasts of burden that worked the medieval coppice woods. The spring flora would have been much more of a mosaic of woodland flowers with wood anemone, wood sorrel, greater stitchwort, dog’s mercury, dog violet, and ramsons. The magnificent swarms of bluebells carpeting woods today result from abandonment of working woods, and increased shade from the closing of the tree canopy.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer; broadcaster on wildlife; environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected] ; follow Ian’s blog and Twitter @IanThewildside