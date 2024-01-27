"Honk if you hate ULEZ" protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square. (Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Protesters have gathered in London to demand an end to the city's controversial ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ).

Demonstrating in Trafalgar Square, the group has been standing near Nelson's Column with signs urging motorists to "honk if you hate ULEZ" with drivers of cars, black cabs and buses all obliging. It comes after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan extended the ULEZ to cover all boroughs in the city last August.

One protester, 69-year-old Terry Burt from Biggin Hill, suggested that ULEZ was the “worst thing to happen to London since the Blitz”.

He said: "Normal people who need a vehicle to go to work can’t afford to buy one. All my cars are compliant. It’s me that’s not compliant.

"I spoke to a lady just the other day she was in tears. She bought a car with her husband, a diesel. It was non-compliant. Her son needed to go to hospital every day. She couldn’t afford the £12.50. That’s the sort of people it’s affecting.

"We just stand there and protest, and because we’re protesting, under health and safety rules they can’t install the cameras.

"They’ll charge everybody, so if you think you’re compliant now, look out, they’ll be coming to you in the future."