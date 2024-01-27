"Honk if you hate ULEZ" protest staged in London as crowd rallies against Sadiq Khan's controversial policy
Jeremy Corbyn's brother was among those who travelled to Trafalgar Square to protest against Sadiq Khan's ULEZ policy.
Protesters have gathered in London to demand an end to the city's controversial ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ).
Demonstrating in Trafalgar Square, the group has been standing near Nelson's Column with signs urging motorists to "honk if you hate ULEZ" with drivers of cars, black cabs and buses all obliging. It comes after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan extended the ULEZ to cover all boroughs in the city last August.
Vehicles used in the ULEZ area that do not meet minimum emissions standards are liable for a £12.50 daily fee. Figures released by TfL in October showed around 60,000 vehicle owners a day were paying the charge.
One protester, 69-year-old Terry Burt from Biggin Hill, suggested that ULEZ was the “worst thing to happen to London since the Blitz”.
He said: "Normal people who need a vehicle to go to work can’t afford to buy one. All my cars are compliant. It’s me that’s not compliant.
"I spoke to a lady just the other day she was in tears. She bought a car with her husband, a diesel. It was non-compliant. Her son needed to go to hospital every day. She couldn’t afford the £12.50. That’s the sort of people it’s affecting.
"We just stand there and protest, and because we’re protesting, under health and safety rules they can’t install the cameras.
"They’ll charge everybody, so if you think you’re compliant now, look out, they’ll be coming to you in the future."
Also among the protesting crowd was Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy. He arrived in a blue 1995 Vauxhall Cavalier with "Ulez, can’t pay! Won’t pay!" written on it.
