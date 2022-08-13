Thames Water is “ready to go” on announcing a hosepipe ban for its customers

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Londoners face being hit with a hosepipe ban as a drought is declared.

Thames Water, which provides water to 15m customers across London and the Thames Valley, had previously said it is “ready to go” on announcing restrictions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An official announcement has not yet been made by the company but it is preparing to bring a temporary hosepipe ban in “within weeks”.

Here is all you need to know:

Is there a hosepipe ban in London?

Thames Water has not yet announced a hosepipe ban, but one is coming in the near future.

Cathryn Ross said there is a process for introducing a ban but that could be bypassed as a drought is declared.

She told BBC Breakfast on Friday: “We have to wait and see what the Government says and exactly what that means, possibly even later today. I don’t know, we will obviously consider that.

“But, as you probably noticed, at Thames Water we’ve been asking our customers since late May to respond to the hot weather, to respond to the dry weather and just really take steps to use water wisely.”

Asked if a drought was declared, whether the hosepipe ban could come in straight away, she said: “Very probably, yes. We are ready to go with our hosepipe ban.

“Obviously before we introduce the ban itself, we need to be really ready with all of our communications for people right the way across the region, so we’re really clear for everybody what they can do, what they can’t do, and if they’re having any issues how to contact us. We are ready to do that.”

On its website, Thames Water says: “Given this week’s very hot temperatures and a long-term forecast of more dry weather, we’re preparing to bring in a hosepipe ban — officially called a temporary use ban — in the coming weeks.

“Once we’ve got everything set up, we’ll let you know exactly when the restrictions will start and what they’ll mean for you. We’ll also confirm any exemptions and answer common questions.”

A heatwave has been declared. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images)

What is a hosepipe ban?

A hosepipe ban is a temperary measure which restricts the outdoor use of water supplies.

It can be brought in during times of extra heat or dry weather.

A drought was offiicially declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group (NDG), which comprises representatives from the Government, water companies, the Environment Agency (EA) and others.

The announcement included: Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and East Midlands.

What restrictions could be in place?

Thames Water will announce restrictions and any exemptions that will be in place in the coming weeks.

But if you are wondering what to expect, Yorkshire Water announced a hosepipe ban this week.

The company announced a ban on: