Hosepipe bans have been introduced in parts of Englad

Residents in Nottinghamshire will not have to worry about a hosepipe ban - for the time being at least.

Severn Trent confirmed that they aren’t introducing temporary measures at the current time.

However the company will “monitor” the situation.

It has been 27 years since Severn Trent introduced a hosepipe ban.

Other companies across England including South East Water have introduced temporary measures, with Thames Water currently working on implimenting a ban.

Here is all you need to know:

Is there a hosepipe ban in Nottingham?

Severn Trent, which serves customers from the Bristol Channel to the Humber and from mid-Wales to the East Midlands, has not introduced a ban at this time.

However, the company said it will continue to monitor reservoir levels and demand for water “closely”, as it does every year, for any changes.

What has the company said?

Severn Trent is asking people to use water wisely as demand increases to some of the highest peaks on record.

Sophie Evans-Young, Water Efficiency Manager at Severn Trent said: “As the glorious summer sunshine continues, there’s naturally a greater demand for water so our teams are working around the clock to keep the network in good shape. “Our region has experienced the driest July in a century and with no rainfall in the forecast, we’re asking people to be mindful of their water use, as small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference.”

“We’d like to thank all our customers for their continued support as the warm and dry weather continues into the summer.”

When did Severn Trent last introduce a hosepipe ban?

Severn Trent hasn’t had a temporary usage ban in 27 years, and instead is actively managing its Drought Action Plan, doing everything possible to meet demand in this hot weather, whilst caring for the environment.

Severn Trent is pumping an extra hundred million litres of water into the network every day, while the number of tankers in the fleet has been doubled so water can be moved into supply more quickly than ever before. Expert engineers are also fixing around 3,000 leaks a month, which can be caused by pipes bursting as a result of the ground drying up and moving due to the hot weather.

To enjoy the warm weather, Severn Trent is also reminding people it runs great value visitor sites around the region that can be enjoyed by families for a great day out.

Dan Taberner, Operations Manager for Visitor Sites at Severn Trent, said: “It’s always fantastic to see people enjoying our wonderful sites and we really want to encourage people to use all the facilities on offer including play areas and lovely walks around the reservoirs and surrounding areas.

“We also realise that on a hot day, a large body of water such as a reservoir can look like a tempting option to cool off, but there are hidden dangers under the surface including pumping machinery, and even on a hot day, the water will be extremely cold that can lead to even the strongest swimmers getting into trouble.