When tourists only have a few days to spend in London, I totally understand why they don’t have time to see absolutely everything the city has to offer. Generally speaking I know that the majority of tourists coming to London for the first time want to visit Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, the London Eye and The Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.
However, there are plenty of ‘lesser known’ places that I believe tourists should visit too. I understand that many tourists like to base themselves in central London but in doing so, I believe many miss out on houses and areas that are utterly charming and shouldn’t be missed.
One of my suggestions is to visit Kenwood House, which is located between Highgate Village and Hampstead. If you want to visit Kenwood, you would need to take the northern line to Hampstead and get a bus.
As for why you should visit Kenwood House, well it’s a stately home that has been featured in numerous films such as Notting Hill (featuring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts) as well as Sense and Sensibility. Not only can you see paintings by artists like Vermeer, Rembrandt, Gainsborough, Turner and Constable, but hopefully if you pick a good day when it comes to the weather, you can make the most of the 112 acres of parkland designed by Humphry Repton and enjoy a snack and a beverage at the cafe.
I hope you enjoy taking a look at the 12 things tourists miss when visiting my city...
