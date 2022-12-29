Provisional figures show every month was hotter than average

The Met Office has said 2022 will be the UK’s warmest year on record, as provisional figures show every month was hotter than average apart from December.

Official figures will be released in 2023 but this year saw the UK’s highest ever temperature - in July, Lincolnshire saw 40.3C.

According to the Met Office , the annual average temperature across the UK this year exceeded the previous record set in 2014, where the average was 9.88C. They said the 10 years which recorded the highest annual temperature since 1884 have all been since 2002.

The UK's meteorological agency on Friday issued its first ever "red" warning for exceptional heat, forecasting record highs of 40 degrees Celsius

All four seasons were in the top 10 warmest on record, with winter being the eighth warmest, spring the fifth, summer the fourth and autumn the third, the forecasters said.

And 2022 will also be the warmest year on record in the 364-year Central England temperature series from 1659, the world’s longest instrumental record of temperature.

The effects of climate change

These figures show the extent of the climate crisis, Met Office scientists said. Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the National Climate Information Centre, commented: “2022 is going to be the warmest year on record for the UK. While many will remember the summer’s extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year, with every month except December being warmer than average.

“The warm year is in line with the genuine impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change. Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades.”

Dr McCarthy also said that although the record-breaking temperatures in July boosted the overall temperature, that isn’t the full story.

He said: "Temperatures have been above the 1991-2020 long-term average for a large proportion of the year, and this is something that we can anticipate as we become increasingly affected by climate change. Met Office science has shown that the temperatures witnessed in mid-July would have been extremely unlikely in the pre-industrial period – the era before humanity started emitting lots of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels.

“However, as we have seen in the first two weeks of December, our climate is still subject to notable cold spells during the winter season, but our observational data show these have generally become less frequent and less severe as our climate warms.”

‘The new normal’

A report released by the National Trust says these extreme weather conditions are set to become "the new normal". They have also said that this weather has set a benchmark for what a typical year could look like from now on.

However, the high temperatures, drought and back-to-back storms have created major challenges in the future, where many UK species could have difficulties without more action to tackle climate change.

The charity said the hot summer and months of low rainfall dried up rivers, fragile chalk streams and ponds, damaged crops and natural habitats and fuelled wildfires that destroyed landscapes.

The drought and high temperatures devastated populations of young trees planted in the last year. Many trees at the Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire and the Buscot and Coleshill Estate in Oxfordshire were too young to establish themselves to deal with the conditions. But new trees in areas of Wales had an 80% survival rate due to higher levels of rain and moisture in the soil.

However, the calm, dry spring weather created a few success stories, especially for this year’s apple harvest due to the lack of late frosts and blossom lasting on the trees for longer.