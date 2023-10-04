Packham has given Sunak two weeks to reply to his letter or reverse his decision, before taking the matter to the courts

Chris Packham has issued a legal challenge to Rishi Sunak, threatening court action if he does not reverse his "reckless and irresponsible" decision to delay phasing out new gas boilers and petrol cars.

The Prime Minister last month announced delays to the banning of new petrol and diesel vehicles - originally set for 2030 - would be pushed back five years, while only 80% of gas boilers would need to be phased out by 2035 rather than all of them.

Sunak said the current approach to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions was imposing “unacceptable costs on hard-pressed British families”, but maintained the government was still committed to hitting that target by 2050.

However, BBC Springwatch presenter and TV environmentalist Chris Packham argues the government is legally required to follow a series of carbon budget plans on its way to becoming net zero by 2050. If Sunak's delays are not overturned, he plans to apply to the High Court to challenge them, in a judicial review. He has given the Prime Minister two weeks to reply to his letter or reverse his decision.

Chris Packham has sent a legal challenge to the Prime Minister over his decision to delay the phase-out of new gas boilers and petrol and diesel cars (NationalWorld/Getty/PA)

Mr Packham told PA the change in direction was made without consulting the public or Parliament, and without informing the Climate Change Committee (CCC) – which advises the government on how to meet its carbon budgets.

“Even before this spontaneous, ill-judged and – we contend – unlawful announcement, the UK government’s plans to meet its legal net-zero commitments were shambolic and destined to failure," he said.

“Its own Climate Change Committee’s last report said that continued delays in policy development and implementation meant reaching those targets was increasingly challenging," Mr Packham continued. “It also highlighted a lack of urgency across Government, a worrying hesitancy and lack of political leadership on the climate issue.”

The CCC has said it is reviewing the impacts of the policy u-turns. However, any changes to carbon budgets are supposed to be made according to a process laid out in the Climate Change Act, which requires the government to set out how it will meet the upcoming sixth carbon budget - which Sunak has yet to explain.

“Reneging on clear-cut, measurable and guaranteed means of reduction without offering real alternatives to balance the targets is reckless and irresponsible," Mr Packham said.

“And claiming this is about protecting the poorest in society. It’s worth noting that when the policies were enshrined in law they were signed off by the Chancellor of the Exchequer – and that was Mr Sunak.”

A government spokesperson told PA: “We are on track to deliver our net-zero commitments set out in law, and are taking a fairer and more pragmatic approach to meeting them, easing the burden on hard-working businesses and families.

“Households will have more time and flexibility to make the transition, ensuring they can switch to electric vehicles when it suits them, and easing the boiler phase out will save some families thousands of pounds at a time when the cost of living is high.”

Last week, Mr Packham also lead a protest outside Defra's London headquarters against funding cuts and softened environmental policies - like recently revealed plans to make building developers improve wildlife habitats - on the back of a devastating report revealing one in six UK species is faced with extinction.

The policy delay comes amid a general softening on climate and nature policies across the board, ever since the Tories narrowly held on to the outer-London seat of Uxbridge in a recent by-election - with pundits citing Labour-aligned London Mayor Sadiq Khan's controversial ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion as the reason for the party's loss.

