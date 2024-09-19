Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In this week’s instalment of On the Wild Side, Professor Ian Rotherham talks about the nuthatch returning to his autumn garden.

The nuthatch is one of my favourite garden birds, a species that increased dramatically since the 1960s and 1970s. In Sheffield for example, it was restricted to just a few places.

The RSPB describe them as plump birds about the size of a great tit, resembling a small woodpecker, blue-grey on top, whitish below, with chestnut flanks and under the tail. The description notes the black stripe on its head, a long black pointed bill, and short legs, and overall, I don’t think these words do justice to a very neat, pretty bird.

They breed across England and Wales and recently spread into parts of southern Scotland but are still absent from Ireland. The bird is generally a non-migratory resident rarely moving far from the woods or parkland where they were hatched. Their diet is largely insects, acorns, hazel-nuts, beechmast, plus other nuts and seed, such as the sunflower hearts in my bird-feeder.

Nuthatches have increased their range across the UK but also their population densities in the areas where they do occur. It is generally assumed that the northwards spread across Europe is associated with long-term climate change and warming, and in recent decades they appear to have reduced their nest failure rates.

It also seems that they now produce more young hatched from each nest, so this is definitely a bird on the ‘up’. The nests are made in tree-holes or nest-boxes if provided, with the entrance reinforced with dried mud. The female will lay up to eight eggs from early April onwards and they may have one or two broods a year.

The favourite habitats of nuthatches are woods and parks with big, mature trees like old oaks and beeches. Their presence is generally given away by their loud whistling ‘chwit-chwit’ and ‘kee-kee-kee’ calls that carry a good distance.

The birds are highly territorial throughout the year and are aggressive to rival nuthatches and to other small birds too. The peak time for visiting gardens is November as they collect and stockpile seeds, nuts and other food for the winter.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected] ; follow Ian’s blog and Twitter @IanThewildside.