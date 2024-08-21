One in four Brits don't know what they're supposed to recycle and 21% don't recycle at all
A new survey from LitterBins.co.uk has found that 1 in 5 Brits (21%) don’t recycle because they don’t understand which items fall into which category, with almost one in four women unsure which items need to be separated in the recycling bins.
The survey revealed that Gen Z and Millennials are the most clued up when it comes to what you can and can’t recycle. Only 19% of 16-24-year-olds and 18% of 25-34-year-olds admitted they don’t know what needs to be recycled, compared to almost one in four adults over 45 (23%).
A spokesperson from Litterbins.co.uk said: “With so many councils operating different recycling schemes, it’s vital people are not confused. We would encourage people to look at recycling as much as possible and to be aware of the wide options out there.”
The confusion isn’t surprising given the amount of recycling misconceptions out there, but experts at LitterBins.co.uk have now debunked some of the most surprising household items that can actually be recycled, despite first thoughts, when disposing of your weekly rubbish.
These include…
Bottles of bleach
Simply empty the bottle and rinse well. Remove any cardboard packaging but the labels can be left on.
Deodorant and hairspray aerosols
Just make sure they’re empty and remove the plastic caps.
Coat Hangers
Whether they're plastic, metal or wood, all of these materials can be recycled. Just break down the hangers into their separate components. So metals, wood and plastics should be separated. If your local council refuses to take them, there are specialist coat hanger recycling services that may operate in your area.
Fluorescent Light Bulbs
These types of bulbs are common in UK homes but as they contain mercury, they can be damaging to the environment if not disposed of correctly. Check with your local authority first and if they can't recycle them, seek out an independent company who will.
Electronics
Whether it's an old mobile phone, a broken TV, a knackered kettle or excess cables, you should be able to recycle electricals and give them a new lease of life. As they may have hazardous parts, it's important you seek out a recycling centre with a dedicated electrical department.
Trainers and running shoes
Recycling footwear can prevent more waste from ending up in landfill. You can't place your old shoes in a household recycling bin or your black bin so take them to your nearest recycling centre and they can take them off your hands.
Toilets
Don’t give your old bog the flush. Your local authority can advise you on whether they can take your toilet or you may have to head to a recycling centre. You can also recycle old sinks and baths.
Ink cartridges
You can recycle almost all printer ink and toner cartridges and many stores have recycling bins for easy drop off. There are also independent companies who can come and collect them for free or a small fee.
Leftover paint
Overestimated your DIY project? Dumping old paint in the household bin can cause hazardous materials to be released into the environment. You need to harden it before taking it to a recycling centre. You can use a paint hardener or add sawdust, soil or even sand. Leave the lid off and let the mixture become dry. Solvent based paint, paint thinner and white spirit should always be disposed of as hazardous waste.
