At the moment, a single objection would be enough to effectively veto a proposed onshore wind farm project

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government is reportedly poised to overturn the UK's de facto ban on onshore wind farms amid mounting pressure from a group of Tory MPs - despite Rishi Sunak pledging last year to keep it in place.

The announcement is expected to come in the form of a written ministerial statement on Tuesday (5 September). PA understands the statement will come into force with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are very clear that onshore wind developments should have the consent of, and benefit, local communities," a government source tole the wire service. “However, we want to see the sector thrive and believe that this is an important step forward.”

On Monday, Downing Street refused to be drawn on the reports and said the government position “has not changed” since the Prime Minister's remarks in October.

Pressure from within the Tory party has been spearheaded by former COP26 president Sir Alok Sharma, who told BBC Radio 4 he wanted to a “much more permissive planning regime” on onshore wind.

The government is reportedly poised to overturn an effective ban on onshore wind farms (NationalWorld/Getty/Adobe Stock)

“We want to see the lifting of the current planning restriction, which means that a single objection to an onshore wind development can block it. And of course, allied with this, we want to ensure that local communities who are willing to take onshore wind developments will receive direct community benefits," he continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think it’s going to be very important to see the detail of what the Government puts forward in terms of its ministerial statement, in terms of what ministers say from the despatch box," he continued. “But I hope that the Government will have listened and will be willing to move forward.”

Sharma said there should be a “direct linkage” between communities willing to take onshore wind farms and them getting a direct benefit, which could be a discount on their bills.

Sharma's Energy Bill amendment - which has been signed by more than 20 backbench Conservatives including ex-prime minister Liz Truss - would require the government to show developers how they can demonstrate that local communities support their plans and how they can provide financial benefits to those communities.

The plan would also prohibit appeals against a decision by a local council to refuse planning permission for a wind farm to ensure local wishes are respected. The current rules, introduced under David Cameron in 2015, require councils to draw up detailed plans showing all the areas suitable for onshore wind development before new wind farms can go ahead, and also mean that proposals can be blocked even if just a single person objects to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Labour will also propose amendments to the Energy Bill, which the party says will go further. They say their amendments could help cut energy bills by an estimated £93 billion, help make British energy more secure, and "end once and for all the Tories' ban on onshore wind".

In a statement, the party said there are serious concerns across the energy industry that, although an improvement on the current situation, the Sharma amendment does not go far enough because it does not bring the planning rules for onshore wind in line with major infrastructure.

The Tory ban "destroyed the market for onshore wind projects", they said, with project approvals falling 97% since 2015. Only 10 onshore wind projects have been consented for development in England and only three are actually operating.

What do the British public think about wind farms?

According to recent surveying carried out by Oxford Brookes University and Surveying Opinion on Local Energy (SOOLE), there was majority support for wind turbines from residents across the South of England's rural beauty areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nearly three-quarters of those who responded to surveys supported local wind farming in principal, and that number continued to rise the more detail on the plan that was provided.

Participants also overestimated by nearly five-fold how much opposition there was to local wind turbines in their area, with around 50% assuming their neighbours would oppose development.