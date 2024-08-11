Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stargazers will be in for a treat as the Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night’s skies this week, producing up to 100 meteors every hour.

The event is associated with the dusty debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years.

The meteors are called Perseid because they appear to dart out of the constellation Perseus. Often no bigger than a grain of sand, they burn up as they hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 36 miles per second, producing a shooting stream of light in the sky.

Peak temperatures can reach anywhere from 1,648C to 5,537C as they hit the atmosphere. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

When can I see the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid meteor shower should be visible from around sunset across the UK on from Monday night (August 12) until the early hours of Tuesday (August 13).

They are expected to peak on Monday (August 12), but a secondary peak could occur. Daniel Brown, associate professor in astronomy at Nottingham Trent University, said: “The meteor shower slowly builds up from mid July to then reach its peak activity at 100 per hour on August 12.

“It then reduces until the mid-end of August. However, in reality, the activity can show more complex variation which means the peak might not be the only one.”

He continues: “The years 2018 and 2020 had some increased activity a day or two after the main peak. So in addition to meteor showers not being a one-evening thing – slowly increasing and then decreasing over days – we might see that the most active evening might be followed by another one a day or two later.”

Adding: “Best time this year during the main peak is the second half of the night, that is the early hours of August 13.”

Where to see Perseid 2024 in the UK?

The best place to see the Perseid meteor shower in the UK will really depend on your local weather forecast. According to BBC Weather, it’s looking like Monday night could be the better option for some.

Clear spells are predicted for most on Sunday evening, however the amount of cloud cover could possibly increase in the west and in Northern Ireland, impacting visibility.

BBC weather forecaster Elizabeth Rizzini said: “Sunday night is looking warm and humid in the south with the threat of thunderstorms and some torrential downpours in the north and west,

"The clearest skies will be in eastern Scotland as well as most of England and Wales for the first half of the night. It will be clearer in eastern Scotland and southern England for the second half of the night."

Whilst on Tuesday night there will be "good clear skies" in Scotland and Northern Ireland according to BBC weather forecaster Billy Payne.

In the south and east of England there may be some areas of rain and cloud with “clear spells in between”, whilst there will be “limited viewing potential”, in parts of the north and west of England as they are “stuck under a front”.

What is the best way to see the Perseid Meteor shower?

The best way to see the Perseid Meteor shower according to experts is to avoid well-lit and built-up areas and to find unobstructed views. However, it’s important to note that it can take your eyes up to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Professor Brown explains: “Find a place that is dark, away from direct light. Bring along patience, and it is best to observe a big range of the sky as meteors will be visible all over.”