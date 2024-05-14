Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a look at the best stargazing holidays in the UK and abroad where you will be able to see stunning displays of stars, planets and constellations

As the magical Northern Lights dazzled skies in the UK on Friday 10 May during the night, many have been left in awe. Those who saw them will be wanting to perhaps see the spectacle again, and those who missed out will be hoping to see them for the first time at another point. Listed below is a roundup of the best stargazing holidays for 2024 abroad and in the UK where you will have a great chance to see stars, planets, constellations - and perhaps even the Northern Lights if another solar storm arises.

For example you can visit the tiny and remote Dark Sky Island, just one hour away from the UK, which has unmatched opportunities for stargazing. Or you can book a holiday to Arbua, at the Caribbean's first carbon neutral hotel where you can make use of the hotel’s Star Walk app which instantly locates constellations and planets.

An estimated 80% of Earth is impacted by light pollution and travellers are starting to escape to places with star-studded night skies to reconnect with nature and soothe the soul on their holiday. This year also happens to be a big year in astronomy from magical meteor showers, solar eclipses, and unrivalled displays of the northern lights.

Listed below are the best stargazing holidays for you to see constellations, stars and planets.

Starry Aruban nights

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has launched a new and complimentary self-led stargazing experience – nature’s answer to nightlife - that highlights the stunning constellations that can be seen from Aruba. With no need for maps, hikes, binoculars or telescopes guests can use one of the hotel tablets and the Star Walk app which brings the night sky to life, instantly locating constellations and planets.

Sip on a celestial cocktail from the Sand Bar’s Starry Nightcaps menu to enhance the magic of the vibrant night skies. If guests are lucky, they might see Leatherback sea turtle hatchlings taking their first steps on the resort’s beach, guided by moonlight – the perfect way for guests to connect with nature at this eco-hotel.

For more information on Aruba as a visitor destination visit here. To book with BA please visit - www.britishairways.com.

Visit the world’s first Dark Sky Island

Nestled between Guernsey and Jersey, the tiny and remote island of Sark is car-free, meaning all transport is done on foot, cycling or via horse and carriage. With no streetlights to pollute the skies, Sark was declared the World’s First Dark Sky Island in 2011, providing unmatched opportunities for stargazing (some visitors have claimed never to have seen brighter stars or darker skies).

From Sark’s Observatory, built in 2015 and located at the centre of the island, planets and many constellations can be seen from its 10-inch Meade telescope. Travellers can stay at country bolt-hole Stocks Hotel, from where they can venture out to the Observatory or spend their evenings gazing up at the heavens.

Stay at Stocks Hotel, where rooms per night start at £165per night for a standard double, based on two people sharing. www.stockshotel.com; 01481 832001. For more information on Sark as a Dark Sky Island, visit www.darkskyisland.co.uk

Unforgettable stargazing in Santiago, Chile

Led by local guide Roberto, visitors will be able to embark upon an extraordinary journey that ignites their curiosity and brings them closer to the stars than ever before. During the experience, they will enjoy a visit to the private observatory where they will be welcomed by a friendly artist who will offer commentary on his passion for the stars.

Filled with even more curiosity, guests will then begin their daylight exploration as they witness the sun’s mysteries through solar telescopes. Roberto will then guide participants as the beautiful starry night is unveiled and guests are able to delve into the cosmos through telescopes, revealing distant planets and stars.

ToursByLocals offers the five-hour Santiago Stargazing Tour for £528 per tour (maximum group size of two people). This includes guiding services, public transport, admission tickets and light snacks and welcome drinks.

Uncover the Canary Islands’ Celestial Wonders

Visitors can enjoy a celestial exploration of the Canary Islands led by Abigail Beall, a renowned cosmos expert and author, with exclusive access to some of Europe’s most prestigious observatories in La Palma and Tenerife. Throughout the 7-day itinerary, visitors will uncover the UNESCO-recognised Starlight Reserve of La Palma, celebrated for its pristine stargazing conditions, and immerse themselves in the raw beauty of Tenerife’s Mount Teide National Park, renowned for its volcanic terrains and verdant laurel forests. The trip includes luxurious stays at Paradors de La Palma and Las Cañadas del Teide, blending astronomical discovery with unrivalled Spanish hospitality.

Kirker Holidays in collaboration with New Scientist and Paradores offers The La Palma & Tenerife: Astronomy and Volcanoes tour, starting at £2,989, which departs on 28 November 2024. This tour covers return flights, 7 nights at Paradors with breakfast, 7 dinners, sightseeing, entrance fees, gratuities, and expert guidance from a guest lecturer and Kirker tour leader. Book via www.kirkerholidays.com.

Starry nights in Hong Kong

Beyond the city lights and soaring skyscrapers that Hong Kong is known for, approximately 75% of the destination is natural beauty and greenery, offering many spots for peaceful nighttime stargazing. One such outdoor gem is the Clearwater Bay Country Park, located in the east of the city. With rugged, hilly peaks that tower above the emerald waters below, and several walking trails that meander through the flora and fauna, Clearwater Bay Country Park feels a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of Kowloon.

At night, the Park is transformed into a starry heaven, with views of the twinkly landscape stretching above the hills and across the South China Sea. Visitors can perch on the grassy slopes of Tai Hang Tun garden within the Park for a comfortable viewpoint.

Trailfinders offers a three-night Discover Hong Kong city break package. From £715 per person including b&b accommodation, a city tour, evening boat trip and airport transfers. For more information and to book, visit www.trailfinders.com/tours/china-hong-kong-and-japan/hong-kong-and-macau/tour-discover-hong-kong. For more information about Hong Kong, visit www.discoverhongkong.com/uk.

The UK’s best stargazing spots with HF Holidays

Witness the wonders of the night sky by staying at HF Holidays country houses, situated just moments away from the seven International Dark Sky Reserves located in the UKs National Parks and National Landscapes. Longmynd House, Derwent Bank, Freshwater Bay House, Newfield Hall, and Peveril of the Peak ensure little light pollution to offer the best opportunities for star-spotting enthusiasts.

There are four certified Dark Sky Discovery Sites in the Shropshire Hills, all conveniently situated in the Long Mynd Valley and within easy reach of Longmynd House. Each site has the darkest Milky Way Class rating, meaning the skies are dark enough to see the Milky Way with the naked eye. The historic property oozes country charm and boasts exceptional views of the surrounding landscape, situated in a prime location with access to the Stiperstones, Caer Caradoc, Ironbridge Valley of Invention, and the historic towns of Ludlow and Shrewsbury.

Prices from £315pp for a 3-night stay, including comfortable full-board accommodation (hfholidays.co.uk).

Longmynd House, Church Stretton. (Photo: HF Holidays)

Discover the dark skies of the island of Formentera

Formentera has been awarded the Starlight Tourist Destination certification from the Starlight Foundation for being one of the best places in the world to go stargazing. This certification recognises Formentera for its clear night skies that allow astronomy lovers to enjoy the panorama of stars above them more clearly.

A great place to see the stars is on one of Formentera’s fantastic beaches, such as at the Barbaria area, where guests can find the well-known Lighthouse of Cap de Barbaria. The lighthouse is located on the southernmost point of the Balearic Islands archipelago, making it a privileged enclave in Formentera to enjoy the night sky, especially on new moon nights.