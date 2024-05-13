Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travel experts have unveiled the most popular island holiday destinations for this year ahead of summer

New research has revealed the most popular island holiday destinations in 2024. The study by the travel experts at Bounce analysed factors such as the number of beaches, things to do, average hotel prices and average temperatures to ultimately crown this year’s best island holiday destinations.

From Mykonos to Fiji, St Lucia to the Maldives, island getaways are a popular holiday destination for tourists worldwide. Experts at Bounce have created an index full of the world’s best island destinations to reveal the best island vacations for 2024.

Phuket, Thailand, ranks as the best island destination in 2024. Being a large island, Phuket is surrounded by many magnificent beaches, such as Rawai, Kamala, and Mai Khao, all of which offer some of the most beautiful sunsets in Thailand. Phuket is a go-to destination if you're looking for a holiday experience full of sightseeing and vibrant nightlife. The destination is also reasonably priced, with the average nightly price of a 3-star hotel reaching £149 and the cost of a beer sitting at just £2.13.

Up next is Zanzibar, Tanzania. Often thought of as just one big tropical island, Zanzibar is a large cluster of over 40 islands. You can explore every island, many of which are virtually untouched by tourists, each full of culture, history, and shining white-sand beaches. The average hotel price costs £128 per night and a beer at just £1.55.

Crete, the largest island in Greece and the fifth largest in the Mediterranean Sea is the third-best destination for an island holiday in 2024. Admire the glorious beaches, of which there are over 200, the impressive mountainscapes, fertile valleys and steep gorges. Or, explore the cultural attractions, such as the ancient monasteries, some built in the 15th century or earlier. This includes the palace of Knossos, which is over 3,500 years old.

Listed below are the most popular holiday island destinations of 2024.

1. Phuket, Thailand

2. Zanzibar, Tanzania

3. Crete, Greece

4. Puerto Rico, Caribbean

5. Mallorca, Spain

6. Cozumel, Mexico

7. Mauritius, Africa

8. Aruba, South America

9. Bali, Indonesia

10. Ibiza, Spain

11. Sardinia, Italy

According to experts at Bounce, the island destination to avoid in 2024 is Paxos, Greece with an overall score of 0.34 out of 10. Cody Candee, CEO and Founder of Bounce, comments said: “Often surrounded by crystal-clear blue waters, sandy white beaches, and lush green forests, islands make ideal vacation destinations. Islands worldwide are renowned for their stunning natural beauty, which helps you relax and reconnect with nature. Some of the best island destinations to visit in 2024 include Phuket, Thailand, Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Crete, Greece.

“Many islands also offer exciting adventures, from snorkelling, surfing, hiking, and exploring the islands' natural beauty and cultural heritage. The people, food, and cultures of island destinations can be very different from what you are used to. Often, there are either laid-back paradises or colourful and exciting festival islands.