Travel experts at loveholidays have identified a trend in UK holidaymakers booking their holidays to neighbouring destinations that sit alongside popular hotspots. The neighbouring destinations offer new experiences, smaller crowds and are often better value for money.

The destinations are within a short distance of the larger, more popular resorts and towns meaning that holidaymakers are not far from well-known and loved locations but are staying in a quieter and cheaper area. For example some of the top neighbour destinations include Konakli in Turkey, El Gouna in Egypt, Callao Salvaje in Tenerife and Anissaras in Crete.

The top neighbour destination is Konakli, Turkey which has been growing in popularity by 250% since 2022. Chief of Marketing at loveholidays, Al Murray, said: “We’re seeing holidaymakers continue to search for better value from their travels, and in many cases, these neighbour locations offer cheaper accommodation as well as plenty to do. As a bonus, they’re within close reach of more popular destinations, making it easy to visit them for day trips.”

Listed below are the top emerging neighbouring locations according to loveholidays.

Konakli, near Side in Antalya

Konakli is just a short distance from Side, perfect for a cultural and peaceful getaway. Based on the south coast of Turkey, it boasts views of the Taurus Mountains and is home to local restaurants, golden beaches and rich historical sites. For those who wish to explore the region further, there are ancient hiking trails plus daily trips from the harbour including Cleopatra Beach. Book a 5* seven-night stay from £395pp.

Travel experts have unveiled that there has been a surge in bookings to neighbouring destinations that are cheaper and sit near popular holiday hotspots. (Photo: loveholidays)

El Gouna, near Hurghada in the Red Sea

Lesser known El Gouna is the ideal holiday choice for avid scuba divers and water sports fanatics, boasting nine PADI-certified dive centres and one of the world’s largest water sports cable parks. Promising a year-round desert climate, those travelling to El Gouna can explore the desert with Bedouin guides, discover monasteries along ancient hiking trails and take a trip to Luxor for the Valley of The Kings. Book a 5* seven-night stay from £545pp.

El Gouna, near Hurghada in the Red Sea. (Photo: loveholidays)

Armaçao da Pera, near Albufeira in the Algarve

Offering a taste of two worlds, Armaçao da Pera is an up and coming holiday resort surrounded by cobbled streets and historical landmarks. The old fishing town is home to a coastline of golden beaches and glistening water dotted with secret coves, such as the Benagil Caves. Visitors can take a boat out and snorkel to explore the variety of marine life the region has to offer. Book a 4* seven-night stay from £459pp.

Armaçao da Pera, near Albufeira in the Algarve. (Photo: loveholidays)

Callao Salvaje, near Playa de las Americas, Tenerife

Based on the south west coast of Tenerife, Callao Salvaje is a small town with a laid-back vibe, home to a beautiful black sand beach. An ideal escape for rest and recuperation, but close enough to the action in Playa de las Americas and Costa Adeje. Visitors can take an unforgettable cable car journey to the top of Mount Teide, or enjoy plenty of watersports such as snorkelling and scuba diving before exploring the impressive dining scene. Book a 4* seven-night stay from £355pp.

Callao Salvaje, near Playa de las Americas, Tenerife. (Photo: loveholidays)

Anissaras, near Hersonissos in Crete

Located an 8-minute drive from Hersonissos, Anissaras is home to incredible blue flag beaches such as Sarandaris Beach, an array of diving sites and many coves for discovering grottoes and caverns. Uncover the myth of the minotaur in Knossos, one of the most archaeological sites on Crete, or head to Lassithi Plateau for enchanting little villages and windmills. Book a 4* seven-night stay from £425pp.

Anissaras, near Hersonissos in Crete. (Photo: loveholidays)

El Arenal, near Magaluf in Majorca

Action-packed El Arenal boasts incredible waterparks and sports facilities by day, and authentic Spanish restaurants and a vibrant party scene by night. Based on Majorca’s sun-soaked southern coast, El Arenal is perfect for those who want a dynamic trip away.

El Arenal, near Magaluf in Majorca. (Photo: loveholidays)