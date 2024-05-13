Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for popular holiday destination Mexico amid “violent car-jackings and robberies”

The Foreign Office has updated its travel warning for UK holidaymakers that are heading to the popular destination Mexico. The government updated its information on vehicle hijacking and provided additional information on limited medical services.

The Foreign Office warns holidaymakers to “stay away from isolated roads and use toll roads (‘cuotas’) whenever possible”, as well as “keep car doors locked and windows closed, especially at traffic lights.” The government added: “Violent car-jackings and robberies happen along the Pacific Highway, if you suspect you’re being followed or watched, drive to a police station or other safe place.

“Targets have included large camper vans or sports utility vehicles (SUVs). There have been incidents of criminals deliberately causing traffic accidents in order to make insurance claims or request cash from the other party. They are sometimes accompanied by threats of violence or intimidation. Contact the authorities for support where necessary.”

The government advises: “If you are involved in a hijacking, stay calm and surrender your valuables and your vehicle if asked. Resisting demands for your belongings can put you at significant risk of harm.”

The FCDO detailed which areas have been subject to vehicle hijackings. Britons were warned: "Armed robbery and vehicle theft has happened in El Fuerte. Avoid driving at night on the route between El Fuerte and Los Mochis."

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for popular holiday destination Mexico amid “violent car-jackings and robberies”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The FCDO advises against "all but essential travel" to the state of Sinaloa except the cities of Los Mochis and Mazatlán, Road 32 that runs between El Fuerte and Los Mochis, the 15D federal toll road that runs the length of the state, and the Copper Canyon rail route to/from Los Mochis/El Fuerte and the towns immediately on this route. Vehicles have also "been targeted by armed attacks" in Baja California (including Tijuana).

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the city of Tijuana in Baja California, except airside transit through Tijuana airport, the cross-border express taken from the airport zone, and the passage through Tijuana to cross the border via the federal toll road 1D and Via Rápida. Britons were warned: "We also advise against all but essential travel to the city of Tecate including the roads 2D and 2 that connect Tijuana and Tecate."

UK holidaymakers travelling to Mexico were also notified of some important health information. Holidaymakers were warned: "Before you travel check that your destination can provide the healthcare you may need, and that you have appropriate travel insurance for local treatment or unexpected medical evacuation. This is particularly important if you have a health condition or are pregnant."

In a medical emergency, UK tourists should dial 911 and ask for an ambulance. They were advised: "In Mexico City, you can use the emergency buttons on CCTV cameras across the city which will immediately connect you to the emergency services. Contact your insurance or medical assistance company promptly if you’re referred to a medical facility for treatment.