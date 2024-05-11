Magaluf

Brits are being warned about strict new laws being introduced into Magaluf and Ibiza

Brits heading to the Balearic Islands are being warned about strict new alcohol rules that are set to come into force. The government of the the popular holiday spots, which includes Majorca, Magaluf and Ibiza, announced further curbs on street drinking and party boats.

The Spanish islands have been rolling out measures to crack down on alchol-fuelled holidays - and the anti-social behaviour that is associated with them - in recent year. A law introduced in 2020 banned the sale of booze from 9.30pm and 8am local time as well as introducing fines for street drinking.

New laws set to be introduced by the Balearic Islands government include tougher rules against party boats - which will not be allowed to get closer than one nautical mile (1.852km) of the designated areas. Also fines and sanctions taken against foreigners will be counted and submitted to the respective embasies, the BBC reports.