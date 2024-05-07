Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British interest in Spanish properties has soared over the past year according to leading home builder Taylor Wimpey España. The firm reported that British reservations were up 120% in April 2024 compared to April 2023.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Colegio Registradores shows that Brits bought more homes in Spain than any other foreign nationality in 2023. Overall, British buyers accounted for 9.53% of all foreign buyers during the year, while foreigners snapped up 14.98% of all homes sold in Spain, according to the Colegio Registradores data.

February 2024 figures from Spain’s Consejo General Notariado (General Council of Notaries) also shows that new homes are in particular demand as sales of new homes is up to 20.83%. Marc Pritchard, sales and marketing director of Taylor Wimpey España said: “The rise in demand for new homes reflects a growing appreciation for how energy efficient such properties are compared to older homes.

There has been a huge spike in Brits buying properties in Spain over the past year including in Costa del Sol and Valencia. (Photo: Taylor Wimpey España)

“It’s a win for the environment and for buyers looking to reduce their energy consumption. Increasingly, our buyers are proactively seeking ‘A’ rated properties, something we’re reflecting in our fabric first approach to designing and building new homes.”

The Costa del Sol region of Spain is popular with British buyers after being a long-term favourite. It currently accounts for more than 80% of all sales to British buyers, according to Taylor Wimpey España’s April 2024 year-to-date figures.

Data from the Colegio Registradores reflects this too, showing British buyers accounting for 15.3% of all purchases by foreigners in Andalusia in 2023 – more than any other foreign nationality. British buyers were also in pole position in Valencia, while they took second position in the Balearics.

In the Costa del Sol, Taylor Wimpey España has a selection of key ready homes for sale, for example lakeside penthouses with sea views, just 5 km from Puerto Banús, are available from €950,000 plus VAT at Marbella Lake. The south-facing, three-bedroom penthouses feature terraces for soaking up the sun, while owners also enjoy use of Marbella Lake’s landscaped gardens and four communal pools.