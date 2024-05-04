Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Late April and early May have brought some much-needed rain to Spain’s drought-stricken Catalonia region, but officials aren’t racing to lift water restrictions just yet.

Catalonia is enduring its worst drought on record, and has been for around three years now. However, the Catalan government declared a drought emergency on 1 February this year, after one of the Mediterranean region’s biggest reservoirs dried to a trickle, Nasa’s Earth Observatory says. As of mid-March, water reservoirs in Barcelona had reportedly fallen to just under 15% capacity, although with careful management this has bounced back up to 18%.

Back in February, Spanish authorities imposed a number of restrictions to make sure the region’s limited water supplies last during the dry conditions. The rules have been upheld since then. Local media report a few days of heavy rain recently, although authorities are yet to lift any of the emergency restrictions. However, the summer months are still ahead, and there are threats of further restrictions - some specifically targeted at tourists - if the situation worsens.

Here’s everything you need to know about what you should be mindful of when visiting Catalonia during the drought, as well as how it might impact your holiday:

A couple uses a selfie stick to take a picture next to a banner warning tourists on drought alert in Catalonia (Photo: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the impact likely to be on tourists?

You are still able to travel to Spain, including Catalonia. However, a number of the water restrictions in place may affect your stay - from your daily habits, to the types of activities you can do.

Authorities are eager to keep tourism flowing in the region, where the industry makes up more than 12% of the local economy. There has been a recent public awareness campaign in tourist hotspots, with signage encouraging holidaymakers to save water.

However, they have warned that if water use is not kept under a set limit for three months in a row in a particular area, they will impose a 100-litre per tourist, per day limit on hotels, Sky News reports. Currently, Barcelona residents are using an average of 160L per day - well below the 200L limit - so this appears to be safe for now.

This is particularly important to be mindful of, as Spain can get very hot over the summer months - leading to more water needed for drinking and bathing. Last year - the world’s warmest year on record - saw widespread heatwaves and drought across much of Europe, which triggered wildfires and saw record temperatures reached, topping 40C in parts of Italy, Greece and Spain. Scientists have warned 2024 is also likely to see some extreme heat.

Showering has been affected somewhat, with ‘beach showers’, used to rinse off sand, shut off. If the situation worsens, gym showers may be shut off too. Al Jazeera reports that some hotels, such as the Yurbban Hotel chain, are asking guests to take shorter showers, adopting their “four-minute shower challenge” to save water.

But there’s good news for people wanting to beat the heat with a swim, with the Catalan government last month loosening restrictions that banned filling swimming pools with fresh water. Under the new measures, a privately-owned swimming pool can be refilled in a severe drought for people seeking relief from the heat, the Independent reports. Water used to refill hotel pools will also not be included in the 100L-per-guest limit, if it does get imposed.