Experts have warned UK holidaymakers need to “have some responsibility” in “how they behave” when visiting popular destinations that have been rife with anti-tourism protests in recent weeks. NationalWorld has asked experts whether holidaymakers should avoid destinations including the Canary Islands following widespread anti-tourism protests that took place on 20 April.

Professor Stephen Boyd, Professor of Tourism at Ulster University Business School, said: “What tourists need to do is become more responsible in their attitudes and behaviour and show more respect to local culture. That way the nature of the encounter between the tourist and the local community will be less antagonistic resulting in less vocal action.”

He added that tourists “acting more responsibly” can “reduce tensions”. Professor Richard Butler, Professor of Hospitality And Tourism Management at Strathclyde Business School, agreed that tourists need “some responsibility in terms of how they behave when on holiday” but he sees “no reason why UK and other holidaymakers should not go ahead as normal and book holidays to the Canaries.”

He told NationalWorld: “There are some probably justified concerns among some residents over tourist numbers and their effects on quality of life, but I have little doubt most residents want tourists and after COVID 19 are probably glad to see them back. Being rude, drunk, shouting, inconsiderate of locals and others, and other behaviours they do not do at home are not acceptable anywhere, but most tourists are not a problem and the Canaries have less of a problem with numbers or behaviour than some other places.

“British tourists get a bad name because of the actions of some in a few places like Falaraki, Magaluf, Ibiza and Ayia Napa but most are welcomed along with other nationalities. Some of the overtourism protests are simply protests against a number of problems and not against tourists personally.”

Experts have warned UK holidaymakers to “act responsibly” when travelling to popular destinations rife with anti-tourism - and share whether or not you should visit. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The protests on 20 April were organised under the banner: "The Canary Islands have a limit". Placards saying "the Canaries are no longer a paradise" and "the Canaries are not for sale" were spotted. While the words ‘Go Home Tourist’ were written in English over a wall underneath a real estate promotion billboard in Nou Llevant, Spain, where most homes were bought by Germans.

Professor Butler said it is “doubtless” that there will “be a few signs and graffiti of the ‘tourists go home’ type, but that is likely to be all.” He added: “Too many people in the Canaries are dependent on tourism to want to see it stop, but one can sympathise with there being too many tourists in some locations and some not behaving appropriately.”

Professor Boyd told NationalWorld that the anti-tourism protests are “rooted in past decision-making of tourism authorities of not regarding local residents as equal tourism stakeholder” and “there needs to be balance sought between the interests of the majority of residents”. He said that “vocal expressions of these are often episodic and it is unlikely that they would be persistent and be visible to tourists long-term.”