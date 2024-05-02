Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tourist tax has been a recent topic of conversation in the travelsphere as more and more popular holiday destinations begin to bring in the charge or discuss the possibilities of introducing it. The latest popular holiday destination to consider the tax is Gran Canaria, following in the footsteps of Tenerife, after anti-tourism protests swept across the island on 20 April.

Local authorities are considering imposing entry fees to one of the island's most beautiful natural beauty spots - the Roque Nublo - in an attempt to control visitor numbers. The head of the Gran Canaria local authority Antonio Morales said they wanted to control the area more effectively.

UK holidaymakers have also been warned that even the popular seaside resorts of Cornwall and Devon could bring in the tax on tourists in the near future. The Cornwall tourism chief warned that he could “certainly envision” a tax on tourists and voiced his support for a “Cornish tax” to profit from the amount of tourists visiting the holiday hotspot.

Currently, the latest European holiday destination to introduce the fee is Lagoa, in the Algarve, Portugal. The tourist tax in the municipality will cost €1 per night between November 1 and March 31. In the high season, which runs from April 1 to October 31, it will cost €2 per night. A maximum of seven consecutive nights will be charged to all guests aged 13 or over.

More and more popular holiday hotspots are beginning to introduce a tourist tax - but here are the European destinations where you won’t have to pay the fee. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

But which European destinations do not charge the tax? Where can you go where you do not need to pay the fee? Listed below are all of the current European destinations where you don’t have to pay the tourism tax.

Madrid, Spain

Currently Madrid is yet to introduce a tourist tax, which is surprising being the capital city of Spain. However, the city receives a lot fewer tourist visitors than Barcelona. The city has 4.65 million tourists visiting each year, whereas Barcelona has around 27 million tourists per year.

Tenerife, Spain

Popular Balearic islands including Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Cabrera, all charge the tourist tax - apart from Tenerife. However it should be noted that a new "eco tax" is set to be introduced in Tenerife in January next year. The tax will be introduced to make the island a "more sustainable and environmentally responsible space".

Finland, Denmark, and Sweden