Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shark circled the family at Playa Arenal d’en Castell, Menorca

A family was left “terrified” after being circled by a shark at a beach in Spain. Holidaymaker Jessica Kenny, 27, was paddling in the sea at Playa Arenal d’en Castell, Menorca, with her four-year-old son when she spotted the shark.

She quickly realised it was following her dad, Darren, 57, who was swimming ahead towards some buoys, on Monday. Concerned beachgoers flagged the lifeguard down - who quickly called for backup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passers by began screaming and calling for the lifeguard - who dialled for backup and put the red flags out. Children were evacuated from the sea, but others were allowed to come close enough to video the shark.

Family 'circled' by shark at Spanish beach. Picture: Jessica Kenny / SWNS

Jessica, a GP receptionist from Liverpool, said: “I was only up to my waist with my little boy - while my dad had swam ahead. We were laughing and joking because it was cold.

“Then we saw a weird thing sticking out the water - we were joking around, saying it must be a shark. But we didn’t really believe it.

“It was quite strange, zig-zagging around us. As it came closer, we realised the thing sticking out of the water was a fin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were like, ‘oh my god - that’s a shark'.” The mum-of-two ran out of the water with her son - while others on the beach laughed.

But Jessica realised the shark - believed to be a blue shark - was heading towards Darren, who’d started swimming back to the beach. She explained: “We’d lost sight of it after we turned around.

“But we then saw it was following my dad back to the beach. It was circling around him - but it wasn’t going for him, if that makes sense.

“Honestly it was so scary, but my dad loves everything to do with the sea. When we were back on the beach, he was so excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screen shot from a video of a shark at a beach in Menorca. Picture: Jessica Kenny / SWNS

Jessica and Darren tried to calm her son down - who was “a bit upset and worried” after the ordeal.

“My dad was telling him how lucky he was to have seen a shark at four years old,” she added. “In all his 57 years, he’d never seen one. They decided to name it Freddie.”

The family left the beach at 4:35pm, an hour after the shark was first spotted - and the lifeguards were still trying to chase it out. Darren, a lorry driver, said: “It was such a surreal experience.