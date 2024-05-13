Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major airline Jet2 has announced it is slashing its prices for summer holidays across almost 60 destinations

Airline Jet2 has announced incredible deals in their latest price drop saving UK holidaymakers up to £120 on getaways to popular European destinations. The airline is offering holiday prices under £300 for getaways in the rest of May and customers can save £100 per couple on selected holidays.

Travellers who also sign up for a free myJet2 account could save £120 per couple on holidays departing in May and June. Single parents will receive a £60 discount using the code J2HSPF60 at checkout, and solo travellers can save 30% on the cost of their holiday using the code SOLO30 at checkout.

The airline has also made it easy to find what you are looking for by launching an easy-to-navigate holiday calendar. All you have to do is select when you want to travel and see which destinations represent the best value.

For example, holidaymakers can spend seven nights at the Bristol Sunset Beach in Corralejo, Fuerteventura for just £285 per person, departing from Manchester on 20 May. Jet2 is also offering a seven-night break in Corfu for just £274 per person on 29 May.

Another holiday bargain is a stay at the five-star Jiva Beach Resort in Dalaman, Turkey which offers incredible views. The cost of the holiday is £974 per person with passengers flying from Birmingham on 30 May.

In addition to the savings with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can also save on Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline is offering 10% off all flights due to travel between May 8th and June 30th 2024. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are gearing up to the biggest summer in our history, so we want to ramp up the excitement by giving holidaymakers the chance to book their place in the sun for less.

