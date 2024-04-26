Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jet2 has announced a new programme of flights and city breaks to the popular destination of Norway, providing holidaymakers with a chance to see the breathtaking fjords and the vibrant city of Bergen. Flights to Bergen will be starting from two airports in the UK.

Starting on 25 April, flights from Manchester and Newcastle International Airports will go to Bergen, marking Jet2's first return to the destination in over 15 years. The programme to Bergen will also launch from Leeds Bradford and Birmingham airports in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or a package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks. Package holidays to Bergen are part of Jet2’s growing product range called ‘Discover More’ that have been designed to cater to holidaymakers’ sense of adventure, which includes non-family bookings, couples and solo travellers.

As well as giving customers easy access to stunning Fjords such as Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord, the city of Bergen itself boasts a backdrop of spectacular mountains which are wrapped around a picturesque harbour lined with a variety of fashionable restaurants and bars. This historic harbour district, Bryggen, is part of Unesco’s World Heritage List and provides visitors with one of the world's most significant examples of the history and culture of a particular medieval settlement.

Jet2 launches flights and package holidays to popular city break destination Bergen in Norway from UK airports - giving holidaymakers chance to see stunning Fjords. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

​In addition to Bergen, the Discover More range currently includes Turkey, Iceland, Christmas Markets and Croatian cruises. Discover More packages to Bergen include flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage, as well as 3, 4 and 4+-star accommodation and ATOL protection all for a low £60 per person deposit. Packages also include a full-day tour that features a boat trip along the Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord from Flam to Gudvangen, as well as a spectacular mountain railway journey to Myrdal.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our new programme of flights and city breaks to Bergen start operating from Manchester Airport and Newcastle International Airport. We also look forward to seeing our first flights depart from Leeds Bradford Airport and Birmingham Airport in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The addition of flights and packages to this jaw-dropping destination for spring 24 gives customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the beauty of the Fjords. Bergen is a stunning and vibrant city with something around every corner, and we expect this new programme to be extremely popular.”

Stein Ove Rolland, CEO of Fjord Norway, said: “We are experiencing a steadily increasing interest among Brits who seek to experience the iconic Norwegian fjord landscape. With refreshing nature experiences and strong contrasts, and a region rich in culture, history and cities with small town charm, Fjord Norway has become an attractive destination for British people.”

Listed below is Jet2’s full programme for Spring 24 to Bergen.

Manchester Airport

7 x breaks in total

4 x four night long-weekend breaks, departing on Thursday 25th April, 2nd May, 9th May or 16th May 2024

3 x three-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 29th April, 6th May or 13th May 2024.

​Birmingham Airport

2 x four night long-weekend breaks, departing on Thursday 9th or 16th May 2024.

​Leeds Bradford Airport

3 x breaks in total

1 x four night long-weekend break departing on Thursday 2nd May 2024 or a choice of 2 x three-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 6th or 13th May 2024.

​Newcastle International Airport

2 x breaks in total

1 x four night long-weekend break departing on Thursday 25th April 2024 or 1 x three-night midweek break departing on Monday 29th April 2024.

Listed below are a taster of the package holidays to Bergen offered by Jet2 from Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports.

Jet2CityBreaks: Norway, Bergen, 3 star Comfort Hotel Bergen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three nights Bed & Breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 13 May 2024.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 Adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and coach transfers. Also includes Fjords Tour Tickets.

Jet2CityBreaks: Norway, Bergen, 4 star Clarion Collection Hotel Havnekontoret

Three nights Bed & Breakfast departing from Manchester on 13 May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £769 per person based on 2 Adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and coach transfers. Also includes Fjords Tour Tickets.

Jet2CityBreaks: Norway, Bergen, 4 star Magic Hotel Korskirken

Three nights Bed & Breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 06 May 2024.