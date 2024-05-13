Motorhome hire: Camplify UK offering holidaymakers last-minute campervan and motorhome getaways - see dates and prices
Last-minute campervan and motorhome getaways are being offered by Camplify, one of the largest and most trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities. It has options across the country with an adventure available for everyone whether it be heading to the beach or exploring a national park.
Launched in Australia in 2015, Camplify is one of the largest and most trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities globally. It is on a mission to make ‘van life’ accessible to all, so more people can experience the joy of camping.
Camplify expanded to the UK in 2019 and is now one of the UK’s fastest-growing caravan hire and RV sharing communities. The company has helped explorers across the UK enjoy more than 100,000 nights under the stars and over 2,000 ‘van-trepreneurs’ list their vehicles on Camplify to earn a significant side hustle income.
Its weekend breaks start at just £106 per day and depart on 31 May. Listed below are the deals Camplify is currently offering.
Bart, Birmingham £354.90 (£97 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up two. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-aberdeen-schiehallion-4-berth-pop-top-camper/31481.
Rambo No.5, Bristol - £416.40 (£100 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps two and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-bristol-rambo-no-5/44566
VW Campervan, Edinburgh - £593.40 (£95 per day)
Based on five days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to four and pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-edinburgh-explore-with-mando-newly-converted-vw-camper/28970
Wee Winston, Coatbridge - £492.48 (£140 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps three and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-coatbridge-wee-winston/40886
Alfonso, Leeds - £410.11 (£116 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to 4 and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/motorhome-rental-leeds-alfonso/15529
Travis, Manchester - £473.48 (£ 120 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to four and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-manchester-travis/123536
Kenny, Stourbridge - £453.84 (£95.00 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps four. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-stourbridge-kenny/124980
Cruz, Newquay - £346.45 (£89 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps four. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-newquay-cruz/126252
Barbella, Bournemouth - £488.16 (£130 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to four and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit:https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-bournemouth-barbarella/11819
Fergus the Campervan, Irby - £419.52 (£85 per day)
Based on three days’ hire departing on 1st June. Sleeps up to four and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: hhttps://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-irby-fergus-the-campervan/22152
