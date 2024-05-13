Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last-minute campervan and motorhome holidays are on offer by Camplify, one of the UK's fastest-growing caravan hire and RV sharing communities

Last-minute campervan and motorhome getaways are being offered by Camplify, one of the largest and most trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities. It has options across the country with an adventure available for everyone whether it be heading to the beach or exploring a national park.

Launched in Australia in 2015, Camplify is one of the largest and most trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities globally. It is on a mission to make ‘van life’ accessible to all, so more people can experience the joy of camping.

Camplify expanded to the UK in 2019 and is now one of the UK’s fastest-growing caravan hire and RV sharing communities. The company has helped explorers across the UK enjoy more than 100,000 nights under the stars and over 2,000 ‘van-trepreneurs’ list their vehicles on Camplify to earn a significant side hustle income.

Its weekend breaks start at just £106 per day and depart on 31 May. Listed below are the deals Camplify is currently offering.

Bart, Birmingham £354.90 (£97 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up two. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-aberdeen-schiehallion-4-berth-pop-top-camper/31481.

Rambo No.5, Bristol - £416.40 (£100 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps two and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-bristol-rambo-no-5/44566 ​

VW Campervan, Edinburgh - £593.40 (£95 per day)

Based on five days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to four and pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-edinburgh-explore-with-mando-newly-converted-vw-camper/28970

Wee Winston, Coatbridge - £492.48 (£140 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps three and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-coatbridge-wee-winston/40886

Alfonso, Leeds - £410.11 (£116 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to 4 and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/motorhome-rental-leeds-alfonso/15529

Travis, Manchester - £473.48 (£ 120 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to four and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-manchester-travis/123536

Kenny, Stourbridge - £453.84 (£95.00 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps four. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-stourbridge-kenny/124980

Cruz, Newquay - £346.45 (£89 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps four. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-newquay-cruz/126252

Barbella, Bournemouth - £488.16 (£130 per day)

Based on three days’ hire departing on 31st May. Sleeps up to four and is pet friendly. For more information and to book, visit:https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-bournemouth-barbarella/11819

Fergus the Campervan, Irby - £419.52 (£85 per day)