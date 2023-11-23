One Burrunan dolphin in Australia had PFAS in its liver concentration almost 30% higher than any other dolphin recorded globally

Critically endangered dolphins found in Australia contain the highest level of ‘forever chemicals’ reported anywhere in the world, a new study has found. The joint study by scientists from the Marine Mammal Foundation, RMIT and Melbourne University found alarming concentrations of the chemicals in Victoria's critically endangered Burrunan dolphins.

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are commonly found in food packaging, firefighting foam and non-stick cookware. The group of chemicals is known for not breaking down, with long-term exposure sometimes leading to health problems.

The study took samples from 38 dolphins of multiple species along Victoria's coastline in Australia but particularly high levels were found among the Burrunan dolphin population in Port Phillip Bay and Gippsland Lakes. On average, the dolphins had a concentration of PFAS chemicals 10 times higher than the amount that would normally result in liver toxicity and other health issues.

One Burrunan dolphin in Port Phillip Bay had a record PFAS liver concentration of 19,500 nanograms per gram, which was almost 30% higher than any other dolphin recorded globally. The study's lead and RMIT PhD researcher Chantel Foord said the results were concerning as “we don't know enough about what sort of impacts these might be having on wonderful populations."

The Burrunan dolphin was first described as a separate species in 2011 by Marine Mammal Foundation Director, Dr. Kate Robb, who is also a co-author of this study. Robb said the only two known populations, in Port Phillip Bay and the Gippsland Lake, are both small and already at high risk of localised extinction.