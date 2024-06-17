Aldi's own brand crisps in their new, partially-recycled packaging are already on shelves (Photo: Aldi/Supplied) | Aldi

Aldi is shaking up its own-brand crisp packaging to help slash the amount of new plastic being used, in what the discounter says is a UK supermarket first.

In a statement sent out on Monday (17 June), the UK’s fourth largest supermarket said it had introduced recycled plastic to its Specially Selected Hand Cooked crisp range, which has already rolled out nationwide. Each packet would be made up of a minimum of 35% recycled plastic, and its own-label popcorn and lentil chips would follow towards the end of the year.

According to Aldi’s calculations, the change is expected to cut some 78 tonnes of virgin plastic from use each year. The move forms part of the supermarket’s goal to have 50% of its plastic packaging made up from recycled content by 2025 - to stop more brand new plastic from entering the cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month it saw Aldi introduce 100% recycled bottles for some of its own-brand dishwashing liquid bottles, and in April its own-brand soft drinks and bottled water starting being sold in 100% recycled bottles across England and Wales.

“At Aldi, we are continuously making changes when it comes to reducing plastic waste, and we know how important this is to our customers too,” said Luke Emery, Aldi’s plastics and packaging director. “Increasing the recycled content in our crisp packaging is just one way we are helping our customers to reduce their environmental impact, with all these little changes adding up to make an even bigger difference.”

The environmental impacts of plastic pollution, which can take centuries to break down, are now relatively well known. However, the impact of the tiny ‘microplastic’ particles it forms as it breaks down are only just becoming evident - with dire concerns about what they could mean for human health. United Nations member countries have been meeting to discuss an international treaty on plastic pollution to tackle the problem, with the final wording expected to be agreed upon this year.

Aldi is not the only UK supermarket to take aim at its plastic use, with Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and others continuously adapting practices or products like milk bottles to reduce waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad