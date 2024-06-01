(Photos: Tesco/PA Wire/Pexels)

Lasers will precisely etch onto the avocados in a process lasting just a third of a second.

It's not just your latte order that can get customised anymore - now even your avocados are getting the treatment, with one supermarket trialling a scheme that will see the oily fruits sport laser engravings.

Using high-powered lasers, Tesco will delicately remove a minuscule section of the top layer of the skin from its extra-large avocados.

But hold onto your smashed avocado toast, because here's the real scoop: the scheme is designed to replace stickers with lasers to mark size information on select avocados, in an effort to reduce environmental impact.

No, your avo isn't getting inked with your favourite inspirational quote or astrological sign; it's just getting a little informational tattoo to help you pick the perfect one.

Guided by a computer program, the lasers will precisely etch size details onto the avocados in a process lasting just a third of a second.

The innovative technique leaves the avocados with a subtle "tattoo" displaying information for both customers and cashiers, such as size or variety.

Westfalia Fruit, the avocado supplier for Tesco, said avocados were especially suitable for this laser application due to the thickness of their outer skin.

The Spalding, Lincolnshire based company said it had conducted extensive trials to ensure the quality, shelf life and taste of the popular item is not affected by the laser etchings.

Tesco sells nearly 70 million avocados a year and has seen demand for the fruit grow by 15% in the last year. It said it is starting with laser etchings on the extra large avocados as they give the most visual impact.

The chain is also trialling replacing the plastic tray packaging for two of its most popular avocado lines and moving to a cardboard container that is easier to recycle.

The laser-etched avocados have been cascading out to Tesco stores over the last few weeks, and by this weekend will be in all stores taking part in the trial.

The trials will take place in about 270 Tesco stores in south-east England and – if feedback from customers is positive – will be rolled out across the Tesco estate.

It said that if the changes are rolled out across all Tesco stores, it could save more than 20 million pieces of plastic tray packaging from the twin pack avocado alone, increasing up to 25 million pieces across the pre-packed range.

Tesco said it could also save nearly a million plastic stickers on its loose extra large avocados, based on current sales information provided by the supplier.

Tesco avocado buyer Lisa Gilbey said: “We’re always looking for innovative ways to reduce the environmental impact of our products, and cut down on plastic waste in the home through changes to our packaging.