Greggs fish finger sandwich: bakery chain adds 'quintessentially British' cod sandwich and wrap to menu
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greggs is set to introduce fish finger sandwiches and wraps to its summer menu.
The popular - or not so popular? - bakery chain described the fish finger sandwich as a "quintessentially British classic," featuring a lightly battered cod fillet, iceberg lettuce, and either ketchup or mayo on a soft-cornered roll.
The Fish Finger Wrap includes cod fillet, mixed leaves, cucumber, and mayonnaise in a soft tortilla. The sandwich will cost £3.90 and the wrap £3.70.
Fans expressed their excitement when Greggs first teased the news, with some calling it "an actual dream." But many may be disappointed as the new items will be available only in certain locations...
The new items will be available on a trial basis starting Thursday 23 May, at a number of branches in the northeast. An additional 10 stores will offer them in June, with a potential nationwide release in the coming months.
The initial 10 stores are:
- Gateshead, G109 Trinity Square
- Longbenton, Quorum Retail Parade
- Washington, U3B Peel Retail Park
- Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru
- Sunderland, U4 Salterfen Park
- Washington, U4 Parsons Rd Industrial Estate
- Bowburn, Integra 61 Drive Thru
- Horden, U4 Cotsford Lane
- Blaydon, Bridge Street
- Greggs @ Primark Northumberland Street
The new items will be part of Greggs' hot sandwich deal, which includes any hot sandwich, Southern Fried Potato Wedges or Side Salad, and a cold drink starting from £4.95.
To promote the new menu, Greggs set up a mobile seaside fish and chip shop called "Finest Catch by Greggs" on Whitley Bay’s promenade.
The launch featured South Shields actor and comedian Rosie Ramsey, who dressed in a Greggs uniform and served customers along the seafront.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.