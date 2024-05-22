Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans have said the new items are ‘an actual dream’

Greggs is set to introduce fish finger sandwiches and wraps to its summer menu.

The popular - or not so popular? - bakery chain described the fish finger sandwich as a "quintessentially British classic," featuring a lightly battered cod fillet, iceberg lettuce, and either ketchup or mayo on a soft-cornered roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fish Finger Wrap includes cod fillet, mixed leaves, cucumber, and mayonnaise in a soft tortilla. The sandwich will cost £3.90 and the wrap £3.70.

Fans expressed their excitement when Greggs first teased the news, with some calling it "an actual dream." But many may be disappointed as the new items will be available only in certain locations...

The new items will be available on a trial basis starting Thursday 23 May, at a number of branches in the northeast. An additional 10 stores will offer them in June, with a potential nationwide release in the coming months.

The initial 10 stores are:

Gateshead, G109 Trinity Square

Longbenton, Quorum Retail Parade

Washington, U3B Peel Retail Park

Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru

Sunderland, U4 Salterfen Park

Washington, U4 Parsons Rd Industrial Estate

Bowburn, Integra 61 Drive Thru

Horden, U4 Cotsford Lane

Blaydon, Bridge Street

Greggs @ Primark Northumberland Street

The new items will be part of Greggs' hot sandwich deal, which includes any hot sandwich, Southern Fried Potato Wedges or Side Salad, and a cold drink starting from £4.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To promote the new menu, Greggs set up a mobile seaside fish and chip shop called "Finest Catch by Greggs" on Whitley Bay’s promenade.