Greggs makes major menu change as favourite set to return

Greggs has announced its summer menu. (Credit: Getty Images)

Greggs is bringing back the Vegan Mexican chicken-free Bake for summer 2024.

Bakery chain Greggs has announced a major shake-up of its menu. The revamped offerings arrive just in time for summer and see the return of an old favourite.

The High Street staple will be introducing six new items to its menu, it has been confirmed. Among the most high profile changes is the return of the Vegan Mexican chicken-free bake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs made a splash in 2019 with the launch of its vegan sausage roll in early 2019 and has since expanded its animal-product free range. Fans eager to enjoy a kick of Central American spices but without the meat, can look forward to tucking into the latest vegan bake.

It is not just the food menu that is getting a revamp, Greggs will also be introducing a range of summer drinks. Visitors can look forward to iced coffees, cloudy lemonades and more!

Here is the full range of menu changes:

Food

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

Spicy Mexican Bean Flatbread

Cherry Bakewell Muffin

Apple & Strawberry Fruit Pot

Vegan Mexican chicken-free Bake

Vegetable Bake

Drinks

Mango & Strawberry Cooler

Strawberries & Cream Refresher

Strawberry Lemonade

Cloudy Lemonade

Over Ice Americano

Iced Latte

When is the menu changing?

Greggs has confirmed that the new summer menu is available now! On its website, the bakery chain adds: “ The sun is back from the annual hiatus that usually has us all wondering whether we’ll ever be able to leave the house without a coat again.