Greggs makes major menu change as favourite set to return
Bakery chain Greggs has announced a major shake-up of its menu. The revamped offerings arrive just in time for summer and see the return of an old favourite.
The High Street staple will be introducing six new items to its menu, it has been confirmed. Among the most high profile changes is the return of the Vegan Mexican chicken-free bake.
Greggs made a splash in 2019 with the launch of its vegan sausage roll in early 2019 and has since expanded its animal-product free range. Fans eager to enjoy a kick of Central American spices but without the meat, can look forward to tucking into the latest vegan bake.
It is not just the food menu that is getting a revamp, Greggs will also be introducing a range of summer drinks. Visitors can look forward to iced coffees, cloudy lemonades and more!
Here is the full range of menu changes:
Food
- Chicken Pesto Flatbread
- Spicy Mexican Bean Flatbread
- Cherry Bakewell Muffin
- Apple & Strawberry Fruit Pot
- Vegan Mexican chicken-free Bake
- Vegetable Bake
Drinks
- Mango & Strawberry Cooler
- Strawberries & Cream Refresher
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Cloudy Lemonade
- Over Ice Americano
- Iced Latte
When is the menu changing?
Greggs has confirmed that the new summer menu is available now! On its website, the bakery chain adds: “ The sun is back from the annual hiatus that usually has us all wondering whether we’ll ever be able to leave the house without a coat again.
“Well, it’s time. Brighter mornings and busier evenings call for a few new additions to our menu that we think are the perfect pairing to your summer plans. Whether you’re on the way to meet friends, or taking it easy at your local park – tuck in to our delicious new summer range available in shops right now.”
