Swimmers are being advised against using a beach due to “potential risk to human health” from bacteria.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has indicated a high bacterial result in the water at Portobello beach in Edinburgh following analysis of routine samples.

Temporary advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach, from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks, due to the potential risk to human health has been issued. Sepa is working with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water to investigate.

The situation will be monitored with electronic signs activated and new ones posted.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We’re aware of Sepa’s current advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach and I’d request that people follow the advice. The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with Sepa and our partners to monitor the situation.”