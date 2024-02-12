Sewage UK: Public warned not to swim at 113 beaches as raw waste pumps into sea - see list of affected locations
Raw sewage has been pumped into the sea at over 100 beaches across the UK today (Monday 12 February), according to Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) interactive map. The charity updates the map everyday issuing pollution alerts at beaches that have seen their sewer networks overflow.
The warning on the site reads “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours” adding “bathing not advised due to poor annual classification”. Today 113 UK beaches have been issued a sewage pollution alert, advising the public not to swim there. Some of the beaches are those that are very popular among holidaymakers include Weston-super-Mare’s main beach, Croyde Bay in Devon, Crantock Beach in Cornwall and Hunstanton Beach in Norfolk.
Among the locations are some which have been plagued by sewage alerts recently. For example, Langstone Harbour in Portsmouth, which is on the list, saw sewage discharged there for 181 hours across eight days last November. Harlyn Bay in Cornwall also has a sewage alert, despite a former teacher telling NationalWorld in December that he is "absolutely outraged" at the amount of sewage that "just keeps on pumping" onto the Cornish beach. William Howells said he has been “sick since the end of July” after a “quick surf” at Harlyn Bay and suffered “three days of awful gastroenteritis”.
The huge number of sewage pollution alerts today comes after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office over the weekend. The warning covered the East Midlands, East of England, North East England Yorkshire and Humber from Saturday (9 February) through to Sunday noon (10 February).
During periods of heavy rainfall sewer networks can become overwhelmed resulting in sewage being discharged from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) instead of being treated. Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances.
Firms have been heavily criticised for the amount of times they utilise the storm overflow system and investigations have even found that some companies discharge sewage on days when it is not raining. Following sewage alerts, a SAS spokesperson told NationalWorld that the “blatant disregard for public health and our blue spaces is appalling.” The spokesperson added: “Water companies spill sewage come rain or shine, all the while syphoning off tens of billions to shareholders and paying the fat cats at the top huge pay and bonuses.”
UK beaches with sewage pollution alerts today (Monday 12 February)
Listed are the beaches across the UK that have been hit with a sewage pollution alert according to SAS’ interactive map.
- Haverigg
- Walney West Shore
- Walney Biggar Bank
- Morecambe North
- Morecambe South
- Cleveleys
- Bispham
- Blackpool North
- Blackpool Central
- Blackpool South
- St Annes North
- St Annes
- Southport
- Newport North
- Saundersfoot
- Rest Bay
- Sandy Bay
- Weston Main
- Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway
- Dunster North West
- Combe Martin
- Croyde Bay
- Westward Ho!
- Crooklets
- Summerleaze
- Trevone Bay
- Harlyn Bay
- Crantock
- Portreath
- Swanpool
- Gorran Haven Little Perhaver
- Polstreath
- Pentewan
- Readymoney Cove
- Millendreath
- Seaton (Cornwall)
- Downderry
- Portwrinkle
- Plymouth Firestone Bay
- Plymouth Hoe West
- Plymouth Hoe East
- Mothecombe
- Hope Cove
- Slapton Sands Torcross
- Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove
- Meadfoot
- Teignmouth Holcombe
- Dawlish Town
- Exmouth
- Sandy Bay
- Budleigh Salterton
- Sidmouth Town
- Beer
- Seaton (Devon)
- Poole Harbour Rockley Sands
- Totland Bay
- Colwell Bay
- Cowes
- Gurnard
- Stokes Bay
- Southsea East
- Langstone Harbour
- Chichester Harbour
- Pagham
- Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
- Bognor Regis East
- Littlehampton
- Shoreham Beach
- Southwick
- Saltdean
- Seaford
- Pevensey Bay
- Bexhill
- St Leonard’s
- Hastings Pelham Beach
- Littlestone
- St Marys Bay (Kent)
- Hythe
- Sandgate
- Folkestone
- Tankerton
- West Beach, Whitstable
- Sheerness
- Frinton
- Walton
- Lowestoft South
- Gorleston Beach
- Hunstanton Main Beach
- Heacham
- Humberston Fitties
- Cleethorpes
- Bridlington North Beach
- Reighton
- Filey
- Cayton Bay
- Scarborough South Bay
- Scarborough North Bay
- Whitby
- Saltburn
- Marske Sands
- Redcar Stray
- Redcar Granville
- Seaton Carew North
- Seaham Beach
- Seaham Hall Beach
- Tynemouth Cullercoats
- Blyth South Beach
- Druridge Bay South
- Druridge Bay North
- Amble Links
- Warkworth
- Beadnell
- Spittal
