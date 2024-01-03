A teacher and river campaigner has posted a video showing raw sewage pouring into fields "used by children" near a housing estate

A teacher living in Surrey has shared a video on social media showing a “sewage stream” pouring out from storm tanks into recreational fields near a housing estate. Simon Collins said the video shows the “scandal of untreated sewage” as it showed raw waste “flowing across paths to form pools of effluent in public open space” in Horley in Surrey.

He said this “happens every time the River Mole rises”. In the video he can be heard saying: “When it rains the River Mole rises to a certain level and the storm tanks overflow and untreated sewage effluent pours across the footpath. It flows down to recreational fields.”

He adds that there are "sandbags” that direct the “sewage stream” into fields that are “used by children for playing, it’s a recreational open space next to Westvale estate.” The video shows visible sewage stuck through the fence which separates Horley sewage works and the housing estate opposite.

In the tweet posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Collins said this “has impact” and “is a Category two pollution”. Mr Collins has lived near the River Mole for most of his life and founded a small charitable organisation called River Mole River Watch to improve the health and flow of the river. Users on X responded to his tweet with one saying it is “disgusting and scandalous” while John Wilson replied it is “unbelievable”. Another user wrote “what the f*** are we paying the @EnvAgency @DefraGovUK for? UK is turning into a giant toilet and govt agencies are incapable of doing anything.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Taking action to improve the health of rivers is a key focus for us and we want to lead the way with our transparent approach to data. We’re the first company to provide live alerts for all untreated discharges throughout our region and this ‘near real-time’ data is available to customers as a map on our website and is also available through an open data platform for third parties, such as swimming and environmental groups, to use.

“We regard all discharges as unacceptable and are sorry to those affected by this. We have published plans to upgrade over 250 of our sewage treatment works (STW) and sewers including Horley STW. This will improve the sites ability to treat the high volumes of incoming sewage and reduce the need for overflows during wet weather. In the meantime, we have installed a temporary over pump to help reduce flooding on the footpath and will be carrying out a clean-up of the area when water levels recede.”