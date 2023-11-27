Reuben Santer, 33, had to stop working after he contracted Meniere's disease after surfing at Saunton Beach in Devon - with the cause "likely" from sewage-polluted water

Reuben Santer, 33, had to stop working after he contracted Meniere's disease after surfing at Saunton Beach in Devon - with the cause "likely" sewage-polluted water. (Photo: Getty Images)

A teacher was forced to stop working after he contracted an incurable ear condition that he believes was from surfing in waters polluted by raw sewage. Reuben Santer told Sky News his problems started last November after he surfed at Saunton Beach in Devon.

The 33-year-old developed an infection in his middle ear and his symptoms went away with antibiotics but he fell ill a month later after going back in the water for the first time. He said he only realised afterwards that a sewage pollution warning had been in place and a day later he was "throwing up, having intense rotational vertigo, I completely lost my balance".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged he had labyrinthitis in his inner ear which then triggered Meniere's disease which Mr Santer said “doesn't have a known cure.” He told Sky News: “I had no idea what was going on. I went to the doctor and they said it was a middle ear infection likely caused by dirty water but it's impossible to prove."

He added that he has had "a really awful nine months, the worst thing is I lost my job”. Mr Santer said he “could not handle being in a classroom and having unpredictable attacks of vertigo” and “it was pretty traumatic”.

Despite Mr Santer’s condition not being able to be proven to be from surfing in sewage-polluted waters, a report by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) found that reports to them of people becoming sick after entering water have nearly tripled in the last year. In its annual Water Quality Report released last week, the campaign group said between October 2022 and September 2023 1,924 people reported getting ill after entering the water - up from 720 the year previously.

Reuben Santer, 33, had to stop working after he contracted Meniere's disease after surfing at Saunton Beach in Devon - with the cause "likely" from sewage-polluted water. (Photo: Getty Images)

Of those who visited a doctor, three out of four people said the doctor attributed their illness to exposure to sewage-polluted waters. The report revealed that the illnesses caused an estimated five years worth of sick days and the majority of cases happened at bathing sites considered to be "excellent" quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giles Bristow, the CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, hopes the annual report gives people “the ammunition to fight for the ocean and the places you love” ahead of the general election next year. He told Sky News that more people are using water for recreational activities at the same time as sewage is being dumped so "it's bound to be that more people are getting ill".