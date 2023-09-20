The ban came into force in August last year amid a severe drought which resulted in restrictions across much of England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hosepipe ban across Cornwall and Devon will be lifted next week after being in place for more than a year.

The restrictions came into force in August last year amid a severe drought which resulted in hosepipe bans across much of England including Kent, Sussex, and Yorkshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The south west was the only part of the country where the restrictions remained in place throughout winter and this summer.

The water company had previously said the ban was only going to be lifted in Cornwall, but it is now removing restrictions in both Cornwall and Devon.

It comes after the region received 42% more rain than average in July - and 27% more in the six months from March to August.

Hosepipe ban in two UK regions to end after more than a year in place. (Photo: Getty Images)

South West Water’s two main reservoirs, Roadford and Colliford, are also 53% and 52% full — much higher than this time last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colliford provides water across Cornwall and a small part of north Devon, and Roadford covers the rest of north Devon, with its supplies also serving Plymouth and parts of south-west Devon.

In December last year the water company asked its customers to help ‘Stop The Drop’ and continue to reduce the amount of water they use as reservoir levels remained low.

However, after a rainy summer for much of the UK, drought fears have now lowered.

The UK Centre for Hydrology & Ecology said “close to normal” rainfall is expected between September and November and so river flows across southern England should be at a “normal to above normal” level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Drought Group, which includes the government, water firms and angling groups among others, met last week and concluded that water supplies are in a “generally healthy position” as autumn begins.

Despite this, the Environment Agency still considers Cornwall, Devon and north Norfolk to be in drought.

South West Water said it would still "closely monitor water resources" despite the lifting of hose pipe restrictions and will “continue working closely with the Environment Agency to ensure any decisions are made responsibly.”

The water company added: "Climate change has shown how unpredictable weather patterns can be and we must continue to protect the region’s rivers and beautiful natural resources