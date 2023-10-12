The National Trust say ironically, whoever vandalised the famed tree has effectively prolonged its life

A dramatic dip between two hills on a UNESCO World Heritage site, which once framed one of the UK's most famous trees, now sits mostly bare.

The gap, part of the winding trail of Hadrian's Wall, was home to the Sycamore Gap tree up until late September, when pictures emerged of the movie-famous tree lying on its side. Northumbria Police began investigating, with spokespeople from both the force and the Northumberland National Park Authority saying it is believed to have been deliberately felled. A sixteen-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and a man in his sixties was arrested a day later, but both have since been bailed with no charges as of yet.

Two weeks after the illegal felling, work finally began on Wednesday (11 October) to prepare the downed tree for removal from the site. Tree surgeon tidied away branches with chainsaws, and began the process of carving the 50-foot giant into smaller, more manageable sections.

On Thursday, a large section of the trunk was lifted off Hadrian’s Wall by a crane on tracks. PA reports that the other sections will be moved from the site using a tractor and trailer on Friday morning - leaving little but a stump where the oft-photographed tree once stood.

The scene at Sycamore Gap, where a crane has removed a section of the illegally-downed tree from where it fell on Hadrian's Wall (Photo: SWNS)

National Trust site manager Andrew Poad said that ironically, whoever vandalised the famed tree had effectively 'coppiced' it, and had likely "prolonged the life of the tree". Coppicing is a technique that involves felling trees near their base to create a "stool", where new shoots will grow from buds hidden beneath its bark.

The Trust - which manages the site - earlier said while is was too big to move in one piece, experts tried to keep the trunk in large sections to keep options open on what could be done with it in the future. The stump, which could generate new shoots, will be left in place, and seeds had also been collected which could be used to propagate new saplings.

NationalWorld's sister title the Yorkshire Post reports that last week police officers removed a sliver of the stump, which was being analysed by forensic teams investigating the case.

Mr Poad told PA that since the felling, they had received thousands of messages about the tree, including advice on what to do with the stump. “We’ve been amazed and inspired by the offers of help and good wishes we’ve received from here in Northumberland, around the UK, and even from overseas.

“It’s clear that this tree captured the imaginations of so many people who visited, and that it held a special – and often poignant – place in many people’s hearts," he added. “It’s currently in a precarious position resting on the wall, so it’s necessary we move it now, both to preserve the world-famous monument that is Hadrian’s Wall, and to make the site safe again for visitors."