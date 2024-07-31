Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We may not have seen the last of the Sycamore Gap tree as the stump is now showing signs of life, sending up new shoots.

The famous Sycamore Gap tree - illegally felled by vandals last year - has started to show signs of life, meaning we might not have seen the last of the natural landmark. The National Trust (NT), which manages the Northumberland site the tree calls home, has revealed how eight new shoots are growing from the base of the stump, giving experts hope the legendary tree lives on.

Standing in a dip in Hadrian’s Wall, in the Northumberland National Park, the tree had become an icon, providing the backdrop of countless memories created at the site. However, last Autumn, it was felled in an act of vandalism, sparking an unprecedented public outcry.

Now, the NT says each of the tiny new shoots has between one and six small leaves, between 2cm and 4cm in height, equivalent in size to between a 20 or 50 pence piece, and said while it’s early days, they are hopeful that if left to grow, the new shoots could develop significant new growth to form ‘new’ trees around the original stump.

The regrowth was spotted by Northumberland National Park Authority ranger, Gary Pickles, as part of routine checks in the area. He said: "It was serendipitous that I decided to walk up to Sycamore Gap to recce a guided walk planned for September, almost a year to the anniversary.

"I’ve done this walk several times over the last year, but this time it was different, there was something new - the trunk was showing signs of regeneration. I was first at the scene when the tree was discovered felled, and I remember saying hurriedly that it was gone. Now, I hope I can say that it’s back.

"My job as ranger for Hadrian’s Wall Path is all about conserving the past. So, in my head I had consigned the tree to history and so I am amazed and delighted that it may have a future after all and is making a go of it."

Andrew Poad, general manager for the NT at Hadrian’s Wall, added: "It’s such welcome news to see that the stump has started to regenerate. We always had hope that nature would find a way to recover, and to see signs of life, just ten months on is astonishing. The tree was a mature, vigorous tree in its prime when it was felled so there was always the potential for the stump to regenerate and it’s fantastic to see the regrowth.

"Our aim is to leave all eight shoots to grow for a few years – to see how they develop. In time we’ll be able to decide how to manage the tree – as a coppiced stool or considering whether to reduce to a single tree at some point in the future. We’ll also do what we can to protect the root zone, and to avoid any compaction."

But he said the coming weeks and months would be vital for the new shoots, and urged visitors to the site to keep away from the stump and resist touching shoots. We appreciate what a special location this is to many people, but we are asking people not to leave ashes in the area – either on the stump or the surrounding ground – as they could significantly hinder the growing process by limiting the absorption of essential nutrients from the soil," he added.

Tony Gates, chief executive officer at the Northumberland National Park, said: "This is such welcome news and really demonstrates the power of nature to regenerate. I know this news will bring hope to many people and a smile to many faces and we will watch and wait to see how these shoots develop. I am genuinely intrigued to see what nature will give us.

"The ability of nature to recover is immense and we reflect on this more at a landscape and global scale. The future of this regrowth and much of nature's recovery will depend on the actions of people and we ask visitors to respect the site, follow the guidance of the National Park and the National Trust and hopefully we can all celebrate new growth each year."

After the attack on the Sycamore Gap, the NT and Northumberland National Park Authority has plans to extend fencing around the site to ensure the tree roots are protected.