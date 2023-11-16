Three other men, including two arrested earlier this month, remain on bail - after the iconic tree was downed

A teenage boy who was arrested after the famed Sycamore Gap tree was illegally felled will face no further action, local police say.

Northumbria Police's investigation into what happened in the dramatic dip between two hills - where the tree once stood alongside Hadrian's Wall - on the night of 27 September is ongoing. One of the UK's most photographed trees, the sycamore was discovered lying on its side the next morning. A sixteen-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage that same day, but on Thursday (16 November) the force said he will face no further action.

There have been three other arrests, and three adults remain on bail. They include a man in his 60s, and two men in their 30s also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage earlier this month.

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the downed Sycamore Gap tree after its illegal felling (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies told PA: “We completely recognise the feeling of loss in the community and further afield following the deliberate felling of Sycamore Gap. I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.

“As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could assist us in getting answers," she added. “Please know that your support could prove vital to our enquiries, no matter how small the detail may seem."

She also said that the case remains a live investigation, "so for that reason, please continue to avoid any speculation both in the community and online, including on social media". Anyone with any information can call Northumbria Police on 101, or use the Tell Us Something page on the force’s website.

The National Trust - which manages the site - cut up the 50-foot fallen tree and removed it from the site by crane in mid-October. It was put into safe storage at a trust site, with workers keeping the trunk in large sections to keep options open on what could be done with it in the future.