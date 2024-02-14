Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Climate change may threaten one of Valentine's Day's most traditional gifts, campaigners have warned, unless richer countries help developing countries brace for impact.

Many of the world's roses are grown offshore, with large chunks of the world's supply coming from Kenya, Colombia, and the Netherlands, according to the British Florist Association. Around Valentine's Day alone, around 250 million flowers will be sold globally, but even the iconic rose is vulnerable to the changing climate. Global poverty charity Christian Aid says many countries with large commercial rose industries are also at risk of some of the worst impacts of climate change - and it could eventually threaten the supply.

The world has just experienced its hottest year on record, and experts are already warning 2024 could be even warmer. In a new report, the aid agency is now joining climate campaign groups in calling for the government to stop new oil and gas drilling and urgently invest in a transition to clean energy - to help curb the emissions driving climate change. It is also calling for increases in climate finance to help poorer countries adapt, with rose growers supported to diversify their income and develop more resilient strains.

“Roses are a special part of the Valentine’s Day tradition but, with many of them grown in parts of the world vulnerable to climate change, their future is far from rosy," Christian Aid policy director Osai Ojigho told PA. “We need to see far more urgent action from governments to invest in renewables and also commit the needed climate finance to help farmers adapt to a climate crisis they did almost nothing to cause.”

Climate change is threatening the future of the global rose industry, a new report says (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Roses prefer temperatures of about 15-24C, at least six hours of sunlight a day, and free-draining soil that does not dry out. But Christian Aid's new report, looking at countries that produce cut flowers, said more than half (59%) of all exported roses came from five countries in East Africa and South America, which face growing threats from extreme weather.

Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda are forecast to see temperatures continue to rise in years to come, with hotter and more frequent extremes. Droughts in the region from 2020 to 2022 were found to have been made 100 times more likely by climate change, the report said - bad news for water-intensive rose production and the growers that rely on the industry for income. In Ecuador and Colombia, the cooler, high altitude areas where roses tend to be grown were expected to see some of the greatest temperature increases. Glacial retreat was also a major issue in the tropical Andes, risking water scarcity.

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, the world’s biggest producer, rising temperatures may reduce the amount of gas heating needed to keep greenhouses warm - actually cutting the flowers' climate impact. However, a higher risk of winter flooding and more frequent flooding may not favour rose bushes. Even the UK's domestically-grown roses might suffer, with gardeners likely to see an increase in fungal diseases like black spot on their favourite blooms.

Patrick Mbugua, general manager of Wildfire Flowers in Kenya, added: “We’ve seen increased disease pressure due to unusual weather patterns, sometimes we have excessive hot weather which sees a jump in the number of pests and, other times, unusually low temperatures which increases fungal infections, reducing yields.