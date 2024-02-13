Valentine's Day jokes: 41 of the best funny jokes for adults and kids' cards - one liners and silly puns
What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ah, Valentine's Day, the cultural equivalent of a badly cooked heart-shaped pancake - seemingly delightful but often leaving a bitter aftertaste.
Whether you're revelling in the annual celebration of love, or embarking on a desperate mission for last-minute gestures - that forgotten card is going to need a witty joke to salvage it - here are the best cheesy lines, heart-warming chuckles and cringe-worthy puns.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Like a bouquet of comedic flowers with a few thorns; Because nothing says "I love you" like a good laugh.
Here are 41 of the best (and worst) Valentine's Day jokes to keep you chuckling whatever your situation:
- What did one light bulb say to the other light bulb on Valentine’s Day? "I love you watts!"
- What did the toast say to the butter on Valentine’s Day? "You’re my butter half!"
- What did the man with the broken leg say to his nurse? “I’ve got a crutch on you!”
- What did the Valentine’s Day card say to the stamp? "Stick with me and you’ll go places!"
- What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts!
- What’s the perfect thing to say to a coffee lover on Valentine’s Day? "Words cannot espresso what you mean to me."
- What did one rabbit say to the other on Valentine’s Day? "Some bunny loves you!"
- Why do skunks love Valentine’s Day? Because they’re scent-imental!
- What did one watermelon say to the other on Valentine’s Day? "You’re one in a melon!"
- Did Adam and Eve ever have a date? No, they had an apple!
- What did the chocolate syrup say to the ice cream? "I’m sweet on you!"
- What did one boiled sweet say to the other? "It’s Valentine’s Day and we’re mint for each other."
- What do you call a very small valentine? A valentiny!
- Why do melons have to get married in churches? Because they cantaloupe!
- What’s the best part about Valentines Day? The day after when all the chocolate goes on sale.
- What did one fungus say to the other on Valentine’s Day? "There’s so mushroom in my heart for you!"
- What do you call a ghost’s true love? His ghoul-friend.
- What is the difference between a calendar and you? A calendar has a date on Valentine’s day!
- How did the phone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.
- Did you hear about the romance in the tropical fish tank? It was a case of guppy love.
- What do farmers give their wives on Valentine’s Day? Hogs and kisses!
- What did one pickle say to the other? "You mean a great dill to me."
- What did one magnet say to the other on Valentine’s Day? I find you very attractive!
- What did one oar say to the other? "Can I interest you in a little row-mance?"
- Why shouldn’t you fall in love with a pastry chef? They’ll dessert you.
- Why did the cannibal break up with his girlfriend? She didn’t suit his taste!
- What do pigs give on February 14? Valen-swines!
- What did the chef give their Valentine? A hug and a quiche!
- What did the bat say to their Valentine? "You’re fun to hang around with."
- What did the flame say to his friends after he fell in love? "I found the perfect match!"
- Did you hear about the bed bugs who fell in love? They’re getting married in the spring!
- What did the one sheep say to the other? "I love ewe!"
- What did one volcano say to the other? “I lava you!”
- What did one bee say to the other? "I love bee-ing with you, honey!"
- What did the painter say to her boyfriend? "I love you with all my art!"
- What’s the best Valentine’s Day dinner?A hearty one.
- How do you put a flower in the friend zone? You tell it, "You’re my best bud."
- What did the snail say on Valentine's Day when his call went to voicemail? "I just crawled to say I love you."
- What did the soil say to express its feelings for the rock? "I’d settle for you."
- When should you ask someone out on a coffee date? When you like them a latte.
- Where do you find love in a grocery store? Aisle B… there for you.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.