The warnings issued at locations across south west England come after heavy rain sweeps across the region

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
2 minutes ago

Brits have been warned not to swim at 39 popular beaches across south west England on Wednesday (2 August)

Environment group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) have issued the alerts on its interactive map advising the public not to swim at specific beaches due to waste being discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours.

The warnings come as heavy rain and strong winds sweep across the region. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for strong winds across southwest England on Wednesday, leading to disruption to travel and outdoor activities.

The Met Office said the highest winds will affect the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall from early morning with it then spreading into other English Channel coastal areas with gusts expected to widely reach 45-50 mph.

The main contributing factor to polluted beaches is urban runoff which sees fertilisers, pesticides, oil, and untreated human and animal waste all eventually ending up at beaches.

The continuous sewage alerts are in place as public anger over the amount of sewage being dumped into UK rivers and seas mounts.

Warning not to swim at 39 popular UK beaches over poor water quality. (Photo: Getty Images) Warning not to swim at 39 popular UK beaches over poor water quality. (Photo: Getty Images)
Warning not to swim at 39 popular UK beaches over poor water quality. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to new data presented to the high court, water companies discharged raw sewage into UK rivers and seas through storm overflows more than 300,000 times last year - the vast majority of which were illegal.

David Forsdick KC, representing the environmental group WildFish, said 75% of the discharges into waterways were because of a lack of hydraulic capacity at treatment works.

It has been reported that millions of households could see their yearly water bills rise by up to 40% as water companies draw up plans to tackle the cost of meeting strict targets to tackle the sewage crisis. It could result in water bills increasing by about £450 to £680, plus inflation, in parts of the country.

Angler Matt Marlow, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, said he will “never pay” towards the industry’s sewer upgrade plan because “they’re all rubbing their hands together while we’re swimming in s***”.

The public are advised not to swim at beaches marked with a pollution risk as there is the potential to swallow water that could be contaminated with faecal matter leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps, inflamed stomach and intestines.

Listed are the beaches across southwest England that have been marked as a pollution risk.

  • Weston-super-mare Sand Bay
  • Widemouth Sand
  • Harlyn Bay
  • Mawgan Porth
  • Fistral North
  • Fistral South
  • Crantock
  • Trevaunance Cove
  • Portreath
  • Godrevy Towans
  • Gwithian Towans
  • Porthkidney
  • Porthcurno
  • Long Rock
  • Perranuthnoe 
  • Polurrian Cove
  • Coverack
  • Porthoustock
  • Swanpool
  • Gyllyngvase
  • Gorran Haven Little Perhaver
  • Portmellon
  • Polstreath
  • Readymoney Cove
  • East Looe
  • Millendreath
  • Kingsand
  • Plymouth Hoe East
  • Plymouth Hoe West
  • Hope Cove
  • Thurlestone South
  • Salcombe South Sands
  • Mill Bay
  • Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove
  • Meadfoot
  • Teignmouth Holcombe
  • Exmouth
  • Budleigh Salterton
  • Beer
